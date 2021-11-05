English hospital worker confesses to murder and abuse of dozens of dead bodies

Please note: this article contains information that may be considered disturbing by some people.

A hospital worker in England admitted to murdering two women in 1987 and sexually abusing at least 100 female corpses, including children.

David Fuller, 67, attacked and killed Wendy Knell and Caroline Pierce in Turnbridge Wells, a town about 30 miles south of London.

Not until the fourth day of his trial did Fuller plead guilty to the two murders. Until then, his defense was that he had killed the women but that he should not be blamed for murder because his mental functions were impaired.