Erasmo Viana is eliminated from A Fazenda 13 with 19.91% of the votes – A Fazenda

The Farm 13 came to an end for Erasmo Viana! The pawn was eliminated from the competition on the live program this Thursday (4), with 19.91% of the votes. The model lost the dispute for public preference to Rico Melquiades and Solange Gomes in a vote held at R7.com.

The formation of the seventh Roça took place on Tuesday (2). The night began with the opening of Lampião do Poder. With the Power of the Red Flame, Erasmus had to change the pawns of Baia and put himself in trouble alongside Bil Araújo, Gui Araujo and Marina Ferrari. Farmer Sthefane Matos decided to nominate Rico Melquiades, who occupied the first stool. Dynho Alves and Solange Gomes tied in the headquarters vote, with five votes each. Sthefane had to decide the second farmer and chose Solange. The writer pulled Erasmo da Baia.

With the Power of the Yellow Flame in hand, Tiago needed to choose three pawns to be safe in Resta One. The singer gave immunity to himself, Aline Mineiro and Valentina Francavilla.

Marina was not saved by any of the confinement colleagues in the dynamics and occupied the last stool. The influencer vetoed Erasmo from participating in the Farmer’s Test and managed to win the match for Chapéu against Rico and Solange on Wednesday (3).

During the confinement, Erasmus showed that he joined the game, had fun, fulfilled the mandatory activities, but also created a lot of confusion – especially with the women in the program.

The pawn took care of almost all the animals in the reality show and, in his passages through Baia, made a point of helping his colleagues. In the mornings, he loved going to the gym with MC Gui. The model woke up early to prepare his famous coffee with cinnamon for the peãozada and meditate in the tree house.

However, some participants did not understand Erasmus’ “way”. The pawn was criticized by several colleagues – especially the peoes – about his “direct” way of speaking. Erika Schneider, who had a romance with Erasmus outside the headquarters, was the first participant to discuss with the model. Marina Ferrari, Solange Gomes and Rico Melquiades were also offended by Erasmo and called him “arrogant”.

Between meditation and bullshit, Erasmo Viana is the seventh pawn eliminated from the rural reality.

