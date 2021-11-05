Erasmo Viana is the 7th eliminated in the farm of the week

Erasmo Viana was the seventh eliminated from “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV). He was the least voted by the public, with 19.91% of the vote. Solange Gomes and Rico Melquiades follow on the reality show. The comedian was the most voted by the public to remain in the game, with 56.12% of the votes. The ex-Banheira do Gugu received 23.97% of the votes.

When saying goodbye to Erasmus, Solange apologized to the pawn for the disagreements during the confinement. The influencer said it was okay. Erasmo, by the way, said that the discussion with the girl was the most difficult moment of his time on the reality show, but he emphasized that he has no grievances.

It was the day that lowered my energy the most. […] It was very complicated for me, for having to raise my voice, for having to say some things that I didn’t want to say, for her getting into a mood that she didn’t want to, that I provoked that in her. I felt really bad afterwards. It’s something that’s part of the game, but it’s not part of my life. Erasmus Viana

When asked by Adriane Galisteu about who he will keep his friendship with after the program, Erasmo mentioned MC Gui, Rico Melquiades, Aline Mineiro, Dayane Mello, Arcrebiano, Tiago Piquilo, Tati Quebra Barraco and Nego do Borel. “These were the people I came closest to and I really want to be close to me out there,” he said.

Erasmo also declared fans for MC Gui: “I don’t know if he will, but my fans will definitely go to him. He turned my son in there. […] He is a boy of light”, he praised.

Rico was the first to be saved from the countryside and celebrated a lot when he returned home.

Remember how the garden was formed

Unlike other weeks, this time, the formation of the garden began with the power of the red flame – which Tiago handed over to Erasmus, exchanging the entire bay for residents of the headquarters.

Pugliesi’s ex-husband had to get Dayane Melo, Solange Gomes, Mileide Mihaile and Dynho Alves out of the bay and chose to put Bil Araújo, Marina Ferrari, Gui Araujo and himself in the bay. With the new bay formed, Sthe Matos began the formation of the seventh swidden indicating Rico Melquiades.

In voting, Solange Gomes and Dynho Alves tied with 5 votes each. Sthe broke the tie saving Dynho. So Solange took the second stool in the stall and pulled Erasmus along.

Before there’s one left to start, Tiago Piquilo used the power of the yellow flame. The power let the pawn save three pawns, including himself, from the remaining one. The countryman saved Valentina, Aline and himself.

Marina Ferrari was left, going to the last stool on the farm and taking from Erasmo the opportunity to take the farmer’s test. The businesswoman won the farmer’s test and got rid of the hot seat.

