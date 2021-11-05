Erasmus suggests shooting gays with a paintball gun

Statements by Erasmo Viana, Gabriela Pugliesi’s ex-husband, once again had negative repercussions outside the reality show A Fazenda. The participant said that several gay men have sex in Ibirapuera Park, a public place in São Paulo and then proposed taking a paintball gun to shoot the couples.

Erasmo Viana was accused of homophobia on social media after comments about gays who have sex in Ibirapuera Park



Photo: Reproduction/Instagram



The conversation started during a conversation with the pedestrian Gui Araújo, who said that the park usually stays open late in December because of the Christmas decorations. The model said that he usually trains at night in the space and then complained about the square becoming an “open-air motel”. So, the influencer gave his opinion about the situation that, according to him, the São Paulo park is.

“The problem with Ibira at night is that it turns into a motel. The gays who go,” commented Viana. The model reported that the place is often dirty in the morning. “When you run in the woods, the guys will have sex there, they lean against the trees, they’re having sex,” he said. “The other day, whoever goes running catches all the burr.”

Also according to the fitness model, he even demanded a solution from Bruno Covas, former mayor of the capital.

Then Erasmus spoke what he thought would be a good idea to end such supposed libidinous acts.

“One day I’ll get a paintball gun and go there with the guys [amigos], go out at night letting go”.

Erasmo’s comment generated accusations of homophobia on social networks by internet users and fans of rural reality.

“I don’t understand how anyone thinks this kind of behavior is normal,” commented one viewer.

“Erasmus is a dick, homophobic, Marina and Solange were right. This guy is low, ridiculous, he doesn’t know how to respect anyone,” lamented another fan of the show, referring to the model’s most recent fight with Solange Gomes.

Liziane Gutierrez, the first eliminated from the reality show and who had uncomfortable moments involving the pawn, also manifested.

“How unfortunate, homophobia is a crime. We consider every form of love to be fair! One more comment for Erasmo’s disgusting speech book is the reality cliché: ‘Brazil is watching!’. Crazy to edit to show that”, she said.