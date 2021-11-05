Erika exposes Corinthians’ difficulties with heat, but celebrates Libertadores debut with victory

Corinthians debuted with a victory in the Libertadores Feminina, beating San Lorenzo by 2-0. Timon pressed from the first minutes of the game, but took a long time to open the scoreboard and suffered with the heat of Paraguay. Erika, who was voted best on the field, analyzed the game.

The defender Alvinegra opened the scoring in the final stretch of the first half, after many attempts by the Corinthians team. The many chances created that did not result in a goal were analyzed by shirt 11, who also spoke about the strong heat in Paraguay.

“It’s nice to start with a victory, I even more with a goal. Our job, as a defender, is to take the ball, but I was able to help with that goal today. Normal a debut like this, different pitch, ball bounces a lot, they came closed, that complicates. The heat also made it difficult, but debut, first game… it’s like that. Now let’s start improving“, said the athlete in an interview with the Conmebol TV on the way out of the field.

Despite the alvinegra pressure, the game was not exactly as the team expected. In addition to losing goals, Timão had difficulties to infiltrate through the middle and committed more fouls than usual. Keeping an eye on these mistakes, Erika talked about how the Corinthians will improve.

“We are going to correct it tactically, you can be sure, the commission has the capacity to pass this on to us, it’s important. Because of the heat, which was great, it requires care. We like to work on speed, we play like that and today it wasn’t like that, due to the whole game condition. The next game will be different because the committee will pass another condition for us to be able to play“, revealed alvinegra.

As she was voted best on the field, Erika still had the opportunity to choose which would be the hashtag of the game, an action created by the organization of the tournament. Continuing the female fight for respect and space, the defender chose #RespeitaAsMinas.

Corinthians returns to the field on Sunday, again at 5:30 pm. The team from Alvinegra returns to the Arsenio Erico stadium to face Nacional, from Uruguay, for the second round of the Libertadores group stage.

