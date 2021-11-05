Ethiopia’s Nobel Peace Prize leader vows to ‘bury enemies in blood’ – International

ADIS-ABEBA – On the one year anniversary of a civil war which triggered one of the most serious humanitarian crises of today, the Prime Minister of Ethiopia and winner of Nobel Prize of Peace of 2019 Abiy Ahmed promised this Thursday, 4, “to bury enemies with our blood”, in reference to the forces in the region of Tiger which, in recent days, has captured important cities and threatens to advance to the capital Addis Ababa.

“The pit that is dug will be very deep. It will be where the enemy will be buried, not where Ethiopia will disintegrate,” Ahmed said in a speech during an event at military headquarters in Addis Ababa. “Let’s bury this enemy with our blood and bones, and make Ethiopia’s glory high again.”

Another request to “bury” the enemy in a post on the prime minister’s Facebook page over the weekend was removed by the platform for violating its policies against incitement and support for violence, according to the company. “As the ongoing conflict in Ethiopia intensifies, we are committed to helping keep people safe and preventing harm online and offline through our platforms,” a company spokesperson told the agency Reuters.

Tigre’s rival forces have taken over major cities in recent days and joined another armed group, prompting the government of Africa’s second most populous country to declare a national state of emergency. Prime Minister Ahmed’s spokesperson, Billene Seyoum, did not immediately respond when asked whether he would meet with the US special envoy, who this week insisted there are many, many ways to initiate low-key conversations.

Ahmed had in recent days called for citizens to take up arms to defend themselves against the rebels, and on Tuesday, he declared a six-month state of emergency in the country.

Post-Nobel Disappointment

Ahmed is not the first Nobel laureate who, after receiving the prize, gets involved in conflicts or makes statements against minorities. In recent years alone, Burmese leader Aun San Suu Kyi, who took the award in 1991, has come under fire from the international community during the Myanmar government’s offensive against the Rohingya minority, which has sparked an influx of hundreds of thousands of refugees to neighboring countries.

Liberia’s former president, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Nobel Peace Prize in 2011, defended the adoption of a law to punish homosexuals in the country after winning the prize, which also provoked criticism in the LGBTQ community and in other countries.

Even former US President Barack Obama, who won the award in 2009, was questioned for having authorized bombing against civilians in Yemen, Libya and other countries when he was at the White House.

Ahmed received the award in 2019 for his efforts in resolving the conflict between Ethiopia and Eritrea, and also for release political prisoners, authorize the return of outlawed political parties.

Ahmed has also been accused of resuming old and authoritarian measures, arresting journalists and opponents. He sent federal troops to the Tigre region in November 2020 after rebels attacked a federal base in the region to remove the party from power. The conflict has left tens of thousands of refugees, forced millions of people to flee their homes and left 400,000 people starving in the region, where 5.2 million people — most of its population — are in urgent need of humanitarian aid. THE UN it has already accused the Ethiopian government of blocking the inflow of aid.

Kenya Trading

On the diplomatic front, Western and African leaders on Thursday made new efforts to halt the escalation of conflict in Ethiopia. After meeting with the US special envoy, Jeffrey Feltman, Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta has called for an immediate ceasefire in the neighboring country. “The lack of dialogue has been particularly disturbing,” said the Kenyan president.

The Ethiopian government seems to ignore the appeals of the international community and, on the first day of Feltman’s visit, it published a text saying that the country will not reverse the “existential war” it is waging with the rebels. The US envoy will spend Friday holding meetings so that “all Ethiopians are committed to peace and problem solving through dialogue,” a Washington spokesman said. On Tuesday, Feltman declared that Washington opposes any move by the TPLF towards Addis Ababa or any action aimed at besieging the capital. / AFP and REUTERS