Europe returns to epicenter of the Covid-19 pandemic

The current rate of transmission of the coronavirus in Europe is “very worrying” and could cause half a million additional deaths by February on the continent, warned on Thursday (4) the World Health Organization (WHO). This fourth wave especially affects Germany, which on Thursday registered a record of daily cases since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, with a total of 33,949 cases in 24 hours, according to the health surveillance institute Robert Koch.

Croatia has also set a new daily record, with 6,310 people testing positive, following in the footsteps of Russia, which has repeatedly set its own records in recent weeks. “We are, again, at the epicenter”, lamented the director of WHO Europe, Hans Kluge, in a virtual press conference.

“The current rate of transmission in the 53 countries that make up the European region is very worrying (…) If we maintain this trajectory, we could have another half a million deaths from Covid-19 in the region by February,” he added.

For the WHO, the increase in cases is explained by the combination of insufficient vaccination with a relaxation of anti-covid measures. According to data from WHO Europe, hospitalizations linked to the coronavirus “doubled in a week”.

Just to curb hospital saturation, this Thursday the United Kingdom, one of the countries with the most deaths from the pandemic, approved molnupiravir, a drug in pills against Covid-19 prepared by the American laboratory MSD that can reduce hospitalizations by 50 %. It is the first country in the world to approve this treatment.

Widespread use of masks

Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 1.4 million deaths have been recorded in Europe, out of a total of more than 5 million in the world, according to a balance established by the AFP this Thursday at 11:00 am GMT (8:00 am EDT) a from official data.

The WHO states that if the excess mortality linked to covid-19 is considered, directly and indirectly, the real balance of the pandemic could be two to three times greater than the official one. The number of new cases per day has been on the rise for almost six consecutive weeks in Europe and the number of daily deaths has risen for seven weeks. The numbers average 250,000 new cases and 3,600 deaths a day, according to official data collected by AFP.

The increase was driven by the numbers from Russia (8,162 dead in the last seven days, +8% compared to the previous week), Ukraine (3,819 dead, 1%) and Romania (3,100 dead, +4%), mainly.

“Most hospitalized people who die from covid-19 today are not fully vaccinated,” said Kluge. On average, only 47% of the inhabitants of the region, which includes European countries and others in Central Asia, are fully vaccinated, according to the WHO.

To combat the pandemic, the organization asked for the continuation of vaccination, the widespread use of masks and respect for social distance. “Reliable data show that if we continue to wear the mask at 95% in Europe and Central Asia, we could save up to 188,000 lives out of the half-million we risk losing by February 2022,” Kluge said.

“A little carefree”

“The situation is serious,” said Helge Braun, a close associate of Chancellor Angela Merkel, in an interview with ZDF’s public channel. “We are already seeing a huge load (in hospitals) in Thuringia and Saxony,” both in the east of the country, he reported.

The Health Minister and his colleagues from different regions of Germany meet today and Friday in Lindau (south) to decide on new measures of restriction. The new outbreak of the pandemic takes place in a delicate political context in the country, with an interim government with limited functions. The formation of a new Executive is still expected, after the legislative elections last September.

At the moment, negotiations are underway for a coalition between Social Democrats, Greens and Liberals. Chancellor Angela Merkel, at the end of her term, said she is “very worried” about this evolution and “very sad” with the high number of people over 60 years old who have not been vaccinated. She also warned against the return of “a certain nonchalance” on the part of the Germans towards covid-19.





Health Minister Jens Spahn asked authorities in all regions of the country, competent in health matters, to tighten the rules for the unvaccinated, prohibiting access to certain places, or increasing the value of the PCR test. Austria, meanwhile, tightened restrictions amid a new record of infections. Vienna will allow only those vaccinated or recovered from covid-19 to go to restaurants, bars or hairdressers.