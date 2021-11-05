Evidence points to ex as a mother and daughter murderer in Angra

The Civil Police of Rio found 38-year-old Márcio de Oliveira Vicente, who was suspected of stabbing, to have stabbed his ex-girlfriend Lucimar Freitas da Silva Vasconcelos, 46, and her daughter, Adriana Vasconcelos da Silva, 19, in the act. The two were found dead inside the house where they lived, in Bracuí, Angra dos Reis (RJ), with knife wounds in the neck.

According to the delegate responsible for investigations, Vilson de Almeida, Márcio will be indicted for double murder. He was located in the property, just yesterday, with two main signs that point him as the author of the crime:

The author was at the scene and tried to pretend to be innocent, he wanted information about what happened. He was brought to the police station, interrogated and denied the crime, but we concluded the authorship. We found a pair of pants at his house, with a stain compatible with blood, and sent them to the forensics. He sustained a finger injury

According to the police chief, the injury that Márcio was showing was compatible with the knife found at the scene of the crime. In testimony, he said that the wound had occurred the day before, during a sugarcane cut, in a farm in Sapinhatuba and claimed to be innocent.

Asked for his cell phone, an object that could help in the investigations, Márcio claimed that the device was undergoing maintenance. Asked to present his residence, the suspect indicated a tenement-style room located in front of the community. The place had no furniture, only clothes and personal items.

At the site, the jeans were found and sent for inspection. She was damp and had a reddish stain on the back of her left leg, similar to a bloodstain.

The bodies of Lucimar and his daughter were found inside the house yesterday afternoon. The Military Police was called by a relative. At the scene, witnesses named Lucimar’s ex-boyfriend as the last person seen to enter the property.

The report tries to locate the suspect’s defense, but has not yet been successful. As soon as there is contact, the article will be updated with the position.