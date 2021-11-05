Ex-Corinthians and Avaí, Ralf hits Cianorte to dispute the Paraná Championship | cyanide

Cianorte has a strong reinforcement to compete in the Paraná Championship. Leão do Vale got the midfielder’s contract right Ralph , ex-Corinthians and Avaí, this Friday morning. At 37, the midfielder arrives to bring experience to the team in the next State Championship.

– From the moment I met Ralf, I felt how he is a guy who wants to win. It came by project and we are very confident that it will be very important for the group to become a winning team – says the president of Cianorte Lucas Franzato.

Cianorte claims that he was only able to close the deal with the help of a sponsor. The club has a spending ceiling and the partner will be responsible for part of the athlete’s earnings.

– Despite the big name he has, he comes to add up. It will be one more piece that will seek our great objective – guarantees the club president.

The steering wheel came to receive proposals almost three times larger, but liked the project of Cianorte and decided to accept the challenge. Ralf’s contract runs until the end of the 2022 Paraná Championship.

– He came for the project, for the structure. We do not give up the reality of the ceiling. To make the business viable, I’m friends with his manager. He had the project idea, work structure. We have mutual friends, like Carille, who knows Cianorte well. We have a long-time coach. Ralf told me he wanted peace to work – Franzato says.

The cast of Cianorte starts the pre-season work on December 6th. Ralf wants to perform early to be well prepared for Paranaense and should start training as early as next week, on November 11th.

Remember Ralf’s career

Ralf is the idol of the Corinthians fans. The player is the 14th athlete with the most performances wearing the São Paulo club shirt, with 437 games. Despite being a player known for his strong marking, he was never sent off by Timão.

After a spell in the base categories of São Paulo, the midfielder began his career at the Imperatriz, in Maranhão. He defended XV de Jaú, Gama, Noroeste and Grêmio Barueri before joining Corinthians in 2010.

With Timão, he won two editions of the Brazilian Nationals (2011 and 2015), the Libertadores and the Mundial (both in 2012), in addition to three Paulistas (2013, 2018 and 2019)

He had a two-year experience in China, to remake a successful partnership with Renato Augusto at Beijing Guoan, and returned to Corinthians in 2018.

After leaving Timão in January 2020, he spent a season at Avaí. He terminated with the Santa Catarina club in February and has been without a team since then.

Ralf even received proposals to defend other teams in the 2021 state teams, but he didn’t accept any of them and stayed away from the pitch.