Ex-Corinthians, Ralf deals with Cianorte for the 2022 state competition

This Friday morning, defensive midfielder Ralf, ex-Corinthians, was announced as Cianorte’s new reinforcement. The 37-year-old player arrives to compete in the next Paraná Championship.

“He’s arrived! Ralf signs with Cianorte FC! He arrives to reinforce the team in 2022. Pitbull has already signed a contract and should land next week in Cianorte. The agreement was made possible thanks to the financial help of our sponsor B&F, who will pay part of the salary,” the club wrote on its profile on Twitter – check out the publication below.

The athlete’s contract with Cianorte’s team is valid until the end of the state of 2022. Before the end of negotiations, according to the GE, Ralf received proposals almost three times larger. However, the steering wheel became interested in the project of his current team and accepted the challenge.

Idol of the Faithful, the player wore the alvinegra shirt on 437 occasions, appearing as the 14th athlete who most defended the club. Recently, he was overtaken by Fagner and dropped to fourth position in the ranking of Corinthians fans who worked the most in Brasileirão. For Timão, he won eight titles: three from São Paulo (2013, 2018 and 2019), two Brasileirões (2011 and 2015), the Libertadores and the 2012 World Cup, and the 2013 Recopa.

Ralf, who played for two years with Renato Augusto at Beijing Guoan, in China, said goodbye to the Parque São Jorge club in 2020. After that, he defended Avaí for a season, and terminated his contract in February this year. During this period, he received some proposals to play in state, refused, and since then he was without a team.

Check out Ralf’s ad published by Cianorte

He arrived! Ralf signs with Cianorte FC! @negoralf arrives to reinforce the team in 2022. Pitbull has already signed a contract and should land next week in Cianorte. The deal was made possible thanks to the financial help of our sponsor B&F who will pay part of the salary. pic.twitter.com/Ucp7ifG3Oa — Cianorte FC (@cianortefutebol) November 5, 2021

