ex-selection explains why Paquetá is the ‘complete player’

This Thursday, the Lyon receive the Sparta Prague, for the 4th round of the group stage of the UEFA Europa League, at 2:45 pm (from Brasília).

To win one more and guarantee the classification to the knockouts, the French team has the goals and passes of Lucas Paquetá, which already adds up 5 try and 3 assists by the club in the current season.

One of the names that followed Paquetá closely since his arrival at OL was the former defender Claudio Caçapa, six-time French champion with Lyon as a player and currently coach of the main team of gone.

The story of the ex-Flamengo to French football, by the way, was filled with peculiar moments, according to Caçapa’s report.

“It was curious that my 15 year old son Matheus knew from the press before me that Lyon was interested in Paquetá and came to talk to me (laughs)”, said the former defender of Atlético-MG and cruise and Brazilian Team, in an interview with ESPN.com.br.

“Matheus knew Paquetá well from Flamengo’s time and gave me all the details of how he played, the main characteristics. I then went to observe him personally and analyze his game,” he said.

“When I saw it, I noticed that it was really everything my son told me and even more, because he is a player of incredible technical quality. It’s like a classic midfielder, which has speed, excellent game vision and also a differential, which is the will, the fight for all the balls,” he said.

Paquetá celebrates Lyon’s goal over Troyes, for the French JEAN-PHILIPPE KSIAZEK/AFP via Getty Images

“With him, there is no lost ball. He thinks of the team before he thinks of himself. He’s a guy who, in addition to setting up the game and submitting, also scores, defends at the time of the fight, battle for the ball that will come out by the side. This is his great differential,” he praised.

Very satisfied with the start of the season for Paquetá, who has also been increasingly established in the Brazilian team, Caçapa highlighted the midfielder’s tactical obedience and versatility.

“Here we’ve already cast him on the right, as a center forward, as a 10 shirt, as a second wheel, 8 shirt style… He can play in many positions, and wherever you cast him he does well“he explained.

“Paquetá is very intelligent, he already knows before receiving the ball what he is going to do and whether he is alone or not in the shot. He still has an incredible left-hander, classic of the big players, and can put the ball wherever he wants,” he continued.

“His positioning is also very good. Can play and match with everyone, be it the more technical teammates or sprinters. He manages to adapt very well to the style of others,” he added.

“Lucas is a complete player. Of course, there are still details that can evolve, like any athlete, but it’s been having a great season so far,” he added.

The former defender stressed that adapting to the French Championship is not easy, as the tournament has a very physical game, but Paquetá, little by little, was getting the hang of it.

“It’s never easy for you to arrive in a country without knowing the language, and the Call 1 it’s not easy. The Brazilians on the team helped Paquetá to gain time to adapt. They passed on to him about the difficulties and they taught that you shouldn’t play with your back alone, because the scorers have the habit of coming together and the referees tell the move to continue“, he taught.

“And he also had the help of (soccer director) Juninho Pernambucano, who played in almost the same role as him. Lucas is living, as he said, one of the best phases of his life currently“he stated.

Caçapa reveals that the ex-Flemish player is very fond of listening to the advice of Lyon’s Brazilian idols.

“Juninho talks very well to him on a day-to-day basis, and I get along very well with Paquetá as well. I talk to him a lot in daily training, in games, on the bench, in the locker room or at concentration. little of my experience,” he pointed out.

Finally, today’s OL assistant praised the fact that Paquetá is too mature to receive criticism.

“He’s a very open and easy-going guy. Then you see how smart he is, because he’s open to criticism. When we tell him he didn’t do well in a match and could have done something different, he absorbs , reflects and responds: ‘It’s true, I could have done it differently, but you can let me know that in the next game I’ll improve‘”, said.

“He knows we’re here to help him, and all the information and advice we give is because we’ve been through and lived through everything he’s living now. We’ve also edited a lot of videos and passed them on to him to show him the ways he can evolve. It’s information for his growth, and he absorbs everything in an incredible way,” he concluded.