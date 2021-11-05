Exclusive: After being “uninvited” from Miss Brazil, Julia Gama speculates reason and reveals losses; contest manifests

A great tradition of the miss world will be broken this year. This Thursday (4), the current Miss Brazil, Julia Gama, surprised by revealing that she was “uninvited” to participate in the coronation ceremony of her successor. In an exclusive interview with hugogloss.com, the deputy Miss Universe told how it all happened, vented about the case, and suggested that two of her positions could have led to the decision. Sought by our team, the competition organizers explained the decision.

According to Julia, the invitation to be present at the Miss Universe Brazil 2021 ceremony came in July. But last week, the organizers of the contest announced that she would no longer participate in the event. “They sent a very simple and dry email saying: ‘Dear Julia Gama, we inform you that your presence at Miss Universe Brazil will not be necessary.’ And that was it, that was it. I wrote several times asking the reason, what they wanted to say to the public, what was the position. They didn’t want to”, she reported, saying that she waited until the last minute to find out if they would change their minds, since the contest takes place on the next 6th.

Positioning against Jair Bolsonaro

Since July, one thing has changed: Julia spoke out against Jair Bolsonaro for the first time. “While I had the contract with them from Miss Brasil, which lasted until May 31st, I never took a political position, although the organization was not neutral and its presidents, owners and directors constantly spoke out in favor of Bolsonaro. I, like the face and image of the organization, was branded a pocketnarista by everyone all the time, because I was neutral. I didn’t speak out because, by contract, I was supposed to remain neutral. My contract ended in May”, she recalled.

Until, in September, months after the end of her relationship, Julia recorded a video against the president of the Republic. “In one of the demonstrations [pró e contra o presidente], I thought it was finally time to take a stand. I no longer had a contract and I didn’t want to see my followers ‘disappointed’ with me anymore because they thought I was a pocket narist. I put up with this label for a long time without being true, but it isn’t. So, I decided to take a stand. I made a video against Bolsonaro, against the government’s attitudes, things I don’t agree with. Coincidentally or not [veio o “desconvite”, no final de outubro]“, explained Gamma.

Declarations in favor of the rights of the misses

Julia has also spoken out against attitudes she considers “sexist” in the miss world, such as some attempts to control the models’ private lives, and the lack of space to raise their voices. For her, this opinion may have caused her the consequence of not participating in the succession ceremony. “I gave an interview – and I said I would -, taking a stand, saying that I thought the contests wanted to control the candidates’ private lives – of having a boyfriend, not having a boyfriend, being accompanied or not”, mentioned.

“In the interview, I argued that the role of the miss is to represent a people, represent a nation, have a voice, support social causes, really have representation and not be a gimmick for sponsors because she is single”, she said. The gaúcha also made it clear that she accepted being Miss Brazil with the intention of making a difference. “I went back to the miss world with the intention of making it a healthier environment for misses, where we were women of the 21st century, who have an opinion, who have something more than just aesthetic beauty to deliver to the world. I made it clear from the beginning”, reinforced.

Gama confesses that she has already been prohibited from manifesting herself in other situations during her reign. However, she points out that there is no way to say if that was what made her stay out of the ceremony, as she was not informed of the official reason. “I don’t know if that was why, but it’s been two months since the organization has responded to me, hasn’t responded to e-mails, hasn’t responded to WhatsApp, hasn’t responded to anything. I wanted to know the contest’s schedule so I could organize the looks, etc., no one answered me. And with everything being arranged because I had committed myself, I asked for time off work, I opened my schedule, everything to be able to comply with what is a Miss World protocol”, she stated.

Losses and no answers

Without an opinion from the organization of the contest, Julia pointed out that she would apologize if she knew that any possible slip would have led to this. “I think we are all human and we are doable for mistakes. So, if there’s a moment when I’m wrong, I have no problem re-evaluating it”, declared. But the Brazilian, who was the first in years to reach the 2nd place in the Miss Universe, believes that her trajectory left nothing to be desired. “I dedicated myself one hundred percent to the title of Miss Brazil. I gave up all my commitments, I lived in China and came back to Brazil to assume this title and I breathed this title every day, dedicating myself to bring the best to Brazil at Miss Universe”, opined.

With all the expenses involved in the preparations for the special moment, Julia revealed that she had a loss of around R$ 25,000 reais, an amount that includes tickets for the cruise on which her successor will be crowned. Unable to participate in this moment, she also blurted out: “Miss none is above Miss Brazil and no organization is above Miss Brazil. So, for me, when I see this tradition being broken, I get really sad. Mainly for the fans, who are very passionate, dedicated fans, who really dedicate their lives to nurturing the miss world. I’m sad for not having my parting moment, but mainly for not delivering to the fans what they expect and what they deserve”.

Miss Universe Brazil claims breach of contract

Wanted by hugogloss.com, Miss Universe Brazil explained what motivated Julia Gama’s dismissal for the traditional ceremony. According to the contest, the model would have breached clauses in the contract with the organizer. In its statement, the MUB also regretted the complaints of the gaúcha and accusations of machismo involving the rules of the franchise. Check out the full note below:

“Júlia Gama, Miss Universe Brazil 2020, will not pass the sash to the winner of the 2021 edition contest. The decision was taken because Miss failed to comply with clauses of the contract signed with the contest organizer. The contract made with the company, the candidate undertakes to ensure the image of the national and international competition (Miss Universe) and the title – this clause is foreseen and mandatory in all contracts of candidates who compete in the international event.

Over the past few months, however, Miss has generated controversy by questioning the contest rules in the media and for suppliers, accusing the organization of being outdated and sexist by following the rules provided for in the franchise agreement with the Miss Universe, thus affecting the image of the biggest beauty pageant in the world. The organization declares that Miss Universe Brazil is a franchise and follows the international standards of the event”.

Check out more of the interview with Miss Brazil Julia Gama:

Hugo Gloss: You commented on your struggle for misses to represent more than aesthetic beauty, that they could express themselves, not just be seen as opportunities for publicity. In some way, this move of yours was disrespected? Do you think there were still many obstacles in this regard within the organization and the miss world in general?

Julia Range: I believe that, as misses, we should not polarize. Our opinions must be used sparingly, especially to defend principles, values. On that, I agree. When we are in charge of missions, we are no longer just us, we represent an entire country and we must be responsible for that. However, we have a responsibility to take a stand on issues that violate the common good. Being Miss, I don’t stop being a citizen. And my role as a citizen must prevail.

There were, yes, some times during my reign when I was forbidden to take a stand or criticized for taking a stand for causes that I think are important. I understand they do this to protect Miss’s image. Not to lose supporters. But I’m not willing to mortgage my values. For me, my values ​​cannot be bought with number of followers.

HG: You are also the Brazilian representative who has come the farthest in recent years, bringing home the title of Vice-Miss Universe again. What does your absence from the next Miss Brazil represent for the Miss scenario, for this Brazilian tradition?

JG: For me, Miss Universe Brazil is above any Miss, but it is also above any organization that is in charge of the contest. I see this as a profound disrespect to the tradition of Miss Universe Brazil and to the fans who dedicate so much of their time to keep the flame of the Miss lit. Miss only exists for the fans. They wait for the moment of farewell to a Miss, they deserve this moment. I’m sad about their decision, but I respect it.

I just hope the next Miss isn’t afraid to take a stand for fear of reprisals. We are in the 21st century, women are more than a pretty face and obedience. We have ideas, principles and blood in our veins. I cheer for the success of the contest and the next Miss Universe Brazil. My successor will be able to count on me for whatever you need!

HG: Are you still going to watch the event? Can you imagine more or less the amount of damage you and your family will have with all this?

JG: I confess that, with all this situation, I lost the desire to follow the contest this year. But I will definitely be cheering for the new Miss Universe Brazil at Miss Universe, because above my pride in wanting to shine as a person, I want Brazil to shine! My family and I lost at least 25 thousand reais, not to mention the entire investment of my supporters – stylists and brands.

HG: Do you imagine they’ll just “pretend you didn’t exist”, or do you believe they can still call you to something, mention your reign? What do you think about this?

JG: Yes, I believe they will try to ignore my existence in the history of Miss Universe Brazil. I’m sad, because even with diverging opinions, I believe that we worked very well together and won the title of Vice-Miss Universe! But for me, life goes on, I’m an actress with a degree and I dedicate myself to all my goals. I know that many opportunities will arise from now on, I have already recorded two feature films in China, now I want to position myself artistically in Brazil. I want to act and present. I want to use my voice to continue representing Brazil wherever I go!

HG: And you commented on new goals… What’s next, what are your next projects, next works? Are you considering going back to China, traveling elsewhere, or are you going to settle in Brazil?

JG: The international career is incredible, but living in our country, feeling the love of our people has a very special taste. Now I want to solidify my career as an actress and presenter in Brazil and Latin America. I’m ready for new challenges and to take the name of Brazil even further!