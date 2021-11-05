Exoplanets are formed by rocks unlike anything we know

What are planets around stars made of? The simplest way to answer this question is simply to look at the chemical composition of planets in the Solar System. After all, today we can take samples of Martian soil and examine them in the laboratory.

But what if the composition of other planetary systems is very different? That was the question asked by geologist Keith Putirka, from California State University, and Siyi Xu, from the US National Astronomical Research Laboratory. However, the methodology there is much more complex: how can we determine the chemical composition of planets hundreds of light years away?

The solution found was to use the debris from white dwarfs. These objects are the result of Sun-like stars that died long ago. In the process, the star grows large and then rapidly shrinks, reaching an Earth-like size and often taking with it much of the material from the nearest planets.

These “polluted white dwarfs” then have a lot of elements that are not found in any other star.

The conclusion is that this material must have originated on the planets that orbited them before their death.

The big surprise came when scientists analyzed the results.

The abundance of elements such as magnesium and silicon was unlike anything we know of in our own Solar System.

The composition is so strange that the authors had to invent new names for the rocks that must have existed on these planets, such as “quartz pyroxenite”.

Another important result was the origin of the material.

Researchers thought this pollution would mainly come from the planetary crust, but Putirka and Xu argue that the materials must have come from the mantle, the dominant layer inside the planet.

“If crustal rocks exist in these cases, we are unable to see them, probably because it represents a small fraction of the mass of all planetary components,” says Putirka.

Does this mean the issue is resolved? Not necessarily.

According to Diana Andrade, an astronomer at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro, determining chemical abundances in exoplanets is an enormous challenge. Even more so if we are using secondary methods like the debris found on the surface of white dwarfs.

The only solution is to continue investigating, and seek independent results that may confirm (or perhaps contradict) the conclusions of this work. Science never stops.