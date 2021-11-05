Expensive gasoline: why frozen ICMS doesn’t tickle in the price crisis – 11/05/2021

Until January 31, 2022, the population can breathe a sigh of relief: there will be no increase in the ICMS (Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services) on the sale of fuel.

At a first glance, the decision taken by Confaz (a council formed by the state finance secretaries) to freeze the state tax seems decisive to curb the successive increases in the price of gasoline – especially when the president of the republic elects the tax as the main villain -, but in practice the measure is still timid.

ICMS is pointed out as the main cause of the increase in gasoline because it is responsible for, on average, 27.7% of the price. 33.4% is composed of the value at the refinery, 16.9% refers to the percentage of ethanol present in the fuel, 11.3% is federal tax and the remaining 10.7% represents the gas station profit and distribution cost. The big question is that this has been the composition of gasoline for years and prices were not always as exorbitant as in 2021.

Another detail causes ICMS to have been “elected” as the major problem of the fuel crisis. Although the percentage is fixed in each state, it is calculated based on the final price of the product and not on the cost at the refinery. When the price rises at source, of course, the full value too, and the ICMS as a result. Therefore, every time the fuel rises, in the following month, it is followed by another increase, referring to the new ICMS calculation. Given this scenario, the freeze is important, but it is not the solution.

What makes the price go up?

In a simplistic analysis, it is not gasoline that is expensive, it is Brazilians who are poor. The phrase sounds absurd, but I explain. Since 2016, Petrobras’ pricing policy has been based on the Import Parity Price, which means that the variation in the dollar and the price of a barrel of oil directly impact the price of our fuel.

In the current scenario, the oil barrel continues to appreciate, while the real is worth less and less. If less reais were needed to buy a dollar, the value of gasoline would be less indigestible.

To solve the situation, entities, associations and authorities point to some paths. One of them is the review of Petrobras’ pricing policy. The group that defends this line claims that the company imports only 38% of the oil, but 100% of production is based on import parity. There are also those who defend that more companies explore Brazilian oil, ending the monopoly and generating more competition.

There are groups that demand the creation of a Price Equalization Fund by the federal government. The main argument is that oil generates very high revenue for the Union, which could use it to hold prices down. The president of the Chamber of Deputies Arthur Lira is one of those who defend this line. It is estimated that the Union will receive around R$ 150 billion from this market, including special participation, royalties, federal taxes and dividends from Petrobras.

“We cannot say that it is the ICMS that drives the increase, but it contributes with some excesses to make it more expensive. We want to discuss a stabilization fund, without changing the price of Petrobras, so as not to attack with taxation or definition of values, but to provide comfort for these oscillations,” stated the president of the Chamber.

A medium and long-term solution is to reduce Brazil’s dependence on the import of oil products, increasing the refining capacity or reducing the demand for fuels that use the raw material. In this case, it would need a policy to encourage electric cars or cars powered by other sources.