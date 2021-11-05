exports from Brazil perform worse since 2018; scenario is still uncertain

Preliminary data from the Foreign Trade Secretariat (Secex) show that, in October, only 82,18 thousand tons of beef were exported in nature, the lowest volume since June 2018, a period in which a trucker strike prevented cargo from leaving the slaughterhouses and entering the ports, limiting shipments.

According to Thiago Bernardino de Carvalho, researcher at Center for Advanced Studies in Applied Economics (Cepea), this is due to the maintenance of the suspension of shipments of Brazilian beef to China, the main international destination for the protein. “China caused this whole negative scenario in terms of shipments,” declared Carvalho, recalling that, in September, around 180,000 tonnes of Brazilian beef were exported.

Saying that the departure from China really caused a “very large hole” in the number of Brazilian exports, the specialist explained, in an exclusive interview with the newspaper Market & Company, that the scenario for the coming months is still unpredictable. “The scenario is still very uncertain about whether or not the Chinese market will return to purchase beef, as well as the positioning of the meatpacking industry, whether it will be able to place meat in other countries.”

However, according to Carvalho, if the absence of China is maintained, the Brazilian market will tend to remain at these levels or rise a little more in relation to other countries. As a palliative solution for distribution, the researcher points to the domestic market as a destination for part of the meat. It is worth remembering that an official letter from the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply (Mapa) allows the meat to be stored in the slaughterhouse for up to 60 days.