Fabricio Battaglini tests positive for covid-19

The reporter Fabricio Battaglini had a positive diagnosis of covid-19 and was removed from the command of “Mais Você” (TV Globo). He had been presenting the attraction alongside Talitha Morete since October 25th after Ana Maria Braga, 72, was absent due to health problems.

The program was presented today only by Talitha, who explained to the audience why she continued working even though she shared space with Battaglini:

As you can see, I’m without my partner here because it tested positive for covid, but it’s fine. We work here without a mask, but keep a safe distance. I took the test and everything is fine. Fabricio will be away for 14 days. Talitha Morete on ‘More You’