Fabricio Battaglini tests positive for covid-19

The reporter Fabricio Battaglini had a positive diagnosis of covid-19 and was removed from the command of “Mais Você” (TV Globo). He had been presenting the attraction alongside Talitha Morete since October 25th after Ana Maria Braga, 72, was absent due to health problems.
The program was presented today only by Talitha, who explained to the audience why she continued working even though she shared space with Battaglini:
As you can see, I’m without my partner here because it tested positive for covid, but it’s fine. We work here without a mask, but keep a safe distance. I took the test and everything is fine. Fabricio will be away for 14 days. Talitha Morete on ‘More You’
Fabricio commented that he had almost no symptoms and that his test on Wednesday (3) was negative.
We test at Globo every other day. The fourth one was negative. Today, positivei. And, of course, I’m already soaking here at home. Symptom? Almost none so far. Only the voice, which became nasal. But I have to keep up. And get away from everyone for a few days. Now, I’m back! And take care! Even vaccinated (like me, who took the single dose), we are not free from the disease. Fabricio Battaglini
Ana Maria should return to the program on Monday (8). The presenter returns after suffering a fall at home and being hospitalized.
On Wednesday (3), Ana spoke with the duo Fabricio and Talitha and stated that “it went beyond a simple fall” and that she noticed the lack of an element in the body.
Fabricio has already replaced Ana Maria Braga in July, when the presenter contracted covid-19. She was away for 14 days and returned to Globo thanking the vaccines against the disease:
I appreciate the hundreds of calls, I couldn’t answer them all. I was a ‘period’ quiet. And thanks to having taken both doses of the vaccine, I had a mild form of covid. But even so, it’s a treacherous virus. Ana Maria Braga
Experts warn that the vaccinated person is less likely to develop covid-19, but it still exists. The immunizers, according to their effectiveness, reduce the probability of illness and, with it, serious cases of the disease in communities — which also needs to be vaccinated en masse to protect everyone.
Immunization will not leave the body of the vaccinated “closed”, but it greatly reduces the risks. Therefore, the scientific recommendation is to continue using a mask and avoid closed spaces and crowding.