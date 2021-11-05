famous people who beat prostate cancer







The November Blue campaign aims to make people aware of the importance of combating and preventing prostate cancer. Photo: Instagram: @martinhodavila/@brennodelbosco ⠀ / Famous and Celebrities

The penultimate month of the year arrives bringing the campaign of Blue november, an international movement aimed at making people aware of the importance of combating and preventing prostate cancer.

Recent data from the National Cancer Institute (Inca) show that a man dies every 38 minutes as a result of the disease. In addition, it is estimated that, by the end of the year, more than 65 thousand people will be diagnosed with the tumor.

With the idea of ​​reversing such bad numbers, it is necessary to include early diagnosis in the routine. It is worth remembering that, even in the absence of symptoms, men over 45 years old with risk factors (family history, obesity and blacks, since they suffer a higher incidence of this type of cancer), or 50 years old without such factors, should go to the urologist and to understand the digital rectal exam, which allows the professional to evaluate any type of change in the gland, in addition to the PSA (prostate specific antigen) blood test.

Treating the disease in its early stages increases the chances of a cure by up to 90%. Don’t fool around! Below, we separate some famous people who have already overcome prostate cancer. Check out:

Martinho da Vila

Martinho received the diagnosis in 2008, after undergoing the PSA test that, in addition to identifying cancer and other diseases in the prostate, such as general lesions and prostatitis. Still in the initial phase, the surgery was performed and the samba dancer recovered, reinforcing the importance of prevention to fans.

Robert De Niro

In 2003, aged 60, the American actor discovered cancer at an early stage, while undergoing routine exams, which contributed – and a lot – to the cure. The star’s father had also been diagnosed and died from the disease. After treatment, Robert became a father for the sixth time at the age of 68. Live!





The actor discovered the disease in 2003, aged 60 years. Shutterstock Photo: Famous and Celebrities

ben stiller

The American actor discovered cancer in 2014. At the time, he was 46 years old and was also undergoing routine tests when the doctor noticed the presence of prostate-specific antigen. For two years, he struggled with the disease and even after ending the treatment, he continued with periodic exams.

Jayme Monjardim

The TV and film director discovered the disease in 2015, when he performed a pelvic resonance. To get rid of cancer, the artist performed surgery to remove the prostate and was soon healthy to return to work.

Beto Barbosa

In 2018, at age 63, the singer was diagnosed. At the time, Beto even said that the symptoms had already shown up in the previous year. With chemotherapy and some surgeries, the king of lambada is cured.