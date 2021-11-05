Fans prepares party, and Flamengo asks for authorization from Conmebol for actions in the stands of the Centenary | Flamengo

Flamengo fans anticipated the problem to be able to make a party in the stands in the Libertadores final. After the veto two years ago, in Lima, fans mobilized and the club made a formal request to Conmebol for the authorization of actions such as mosaic, drums and balloons.

1 of 2 Flamengo fans in Lima, without flags, posters or banners — Photo: Pedro Martins / Photo FC Flamengo fans in Lima, without flags, posters or banners — Photo: Pedro Martins / Photo FC

In the 2019 decision in Lima, no collective or even individual action was allowed. Many fans had their belongings confiscated by the Peruvian authorities and lost flags, posters and banners that were left hanging outside the Monumental stadium.

This time, with another month in advance, Flamengo accepted the fans’ request and requested the approval to party in the decision against Palmeiras, on November 27, at the Centenário stadium, in Montevideo. The entity has not yet responded to the request.

The planned party includes mosaic, balloons (15 thousand in sausage format) and vertical banners. The actions marked the bi-championship campaign in 2019, which even had a mosaic that was completed phase by phase, from the eighth to the semi, with the phrase “We will play together for the Cup until the end”.

If approved, all programming will be performed in the Colombes sector, behind the goal, which has tickets for sale exclusively for the Flamengo fans. The forecast is that around 10 thousand rubro-negro will occupy the space.