Farewell, value from Soteldo, novelty by Cavani, special request from Abel Ferreira and change in the calendar: the latest from Palmeiras

Next Sunday, Santos and Palmeiras face off at Vila Belmiro. After the classic, Verdão is getting ready to play six times in seventeen days, in a complete “crazy” marathon.

On November 27, Alviverde decides the Libertadores da América against Flamengo in Montevideo, Uruguay. The sequence of games before the last game worries Abel Ferreira, mainly because it is the end of the season. The physical part counts a lot at the moment.

See the latest news from Palmeiras this Thursday:

Nice, from France, the club that owns the economic rights of the steering wheel, does not accept less than R$ 42 million to sell it outright. This amount is considered unrealistic at the moment by Palmeiras.

Canadian team pointed out how much it wants for 50% of the rights of the former Santos. He is also on Alviverde’s radar for next season.

Abel Ferreira doesn’t want to talk about anything before the Libertadores decision. Coach would have asked for extreme focus in this season finale.

The supported interest from Palmeiras in Edinson Cavani, from Manchester United, turned into a discussion in an English newspaper. Two strong competitors were selected for this negotiation.

2022 will be the year of the World Cup and the CBF intends to make some changes to the dates. Brasileirão, for example, would end in mid-November. See this and other measurements.

