Farm 13: Erasmo Viana finds out live that Juliette’s team has denied working with him, and reacts; watch

Seventh eliminated from “A Fazenda 13”, Erasmo Viana participated, that dawn (5), in the “Decompression Cabin” and, during a chat with Lucas Selfie and Lidi Lisboa, once again said that he had hired the same team as Juliette Freire to take care of your social networks and image in confinement. The businessman, however, had no reaction when he found out that former-BBB employees denied having provided services to him during the rural reality show.

“When I accepted the invitation to come here, I thought that the social network is very important in this regard. Then, I wanted to invest what I could in competent people, who could help me to have a nice return, because I know this is important to manage the crisis, to have art posted for people to work together and for the people to vote for you. So I wanted to invest in a very competent team and that was my choice. It was a strategy I had for believing in certain people, for having worked out well for these people”, spoke the former pawn.

“They were people who worked with other participants from other realities… From Juliette, right?”, questioned Selfie, who was confused to hear an affirmative answer from Erasmus. “Did you warn them?”asked the presenter, with irony. “What?”, asked the Bahian. “That you hired them? There are some people denying there. He said he wasn’t with you, no”, explained the youtuber, referring to a post made weeks ago by Deborah Vidjinski, one of the responsible for Juliette’s networks at the time of “BBB 21”.

Embarrassed, Erasmo tried to find a justification, saying that the team from Paraíba is great and the person who denied the information might not be involved in his personal project for ‘A Fazenda’. “Could be, actually, she has a great team. It wasn’t a single person who worked with her, understand? It was great people”, commented.

Also during the conversation, Viana replayed scenes from a heated discussion he had with Solange Gomes, in a recent game of discord. “I felt so weak after I left there. It was an absurd thing, I had never felt so weak, so sucked”, evaluated the boy, who was soon interrupted by Lucas. “Not even after a training in the (Park) Ibirapuera? Wasn’t there a weakness?”, released it. The questioning alludes to a comment by the Bahian, who a few days ago, said he had already considered shooting a paintball gun at gay couples who have sex in that park.

Watch the excerpt: