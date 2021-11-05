Farm 13: Sthefane Matos’s fiancé comes out in defense of the peoa and asks fans after controversy

Earlier this week, Sthefane Matos became the target of criticism after being accused by Rico Melquiades of “smoothing” Bil Araújo and Dynho Alves in “A Fazenda 13“. The subject was talked about both inside and outside the confinement. Victor Igoh, fiance of Bahia, manifested himself on Monday (1st), confessing that some behavior of the girl displeased him. Now, the boy has returned to social networks to repudiate the attacks that his partner has been receiving.

“I would like to ask something from you, from the bottom of my heart, for those who care for me and consider me: Please stop offending and attacking Sthefane with derogatory words, whether in comments in publications, on our directs or on the her own profile”, began the text, published in Stories on Instagram.

Then, the businessman said that there are other ways, other than humiliating, to point out other people’s mistakes. “It’s bizarre, but women are always more attacked, assaulted and judged than men, even with the two of them living in the same situation. I say this because I know Sthe, I know her character, her nature and I know her heart. He is an incredible human being, incapable of harming anyone. Regardless of any mistake – that anyone is likely to commit – I understand that it is not humiliating, diminishing or undoing it, that things will be resolved”, he pointed out.

Finally, the boy made an appeal to his followers: “I ask you who are reading, that every time you see a bad or insulting comment, please comment with a word of support for it (Sthephane) below. It won’t cost you anything, but little by little, it will decrease that bad energy. Thanks”.

Victor’s position came after Rico and Sthefane had a heated argument, in the midst of a “game of contention”. The woman from Bahia called the influencer “disrespectful” and he immediately replied, stating that the person spent a good deal of time “smoothing himself” with Bil and Dynho, not caring about the groom’s feelings outside of confinement.

Igoh had already commented on the situation last Monday (1). “Sthe had behaviors that I disliked, she had behaviors that I don’t agree with as a partner, but her attitudes in the game do not detract from the good human being and the great mother that she is. She’s not here to defend herself, so I’ll wait for this moment to come”, he declared, on Instagram.

“There is a price for people who have a public life, where the proportion and gravity are greater, and the consequences become more damning. That’s why I try my best to stay balanced, always in prayer”, he added yet. Check out the full statement by clicking here.