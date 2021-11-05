Father kills son-in-law after discovering sale of teenager to sex trafficking | World

A man killed his daughter’s boyfriend after discovering that the boy had sold the teenager to a sex trafficking gang. John Eisenman, 60, murdered Aaron Sorenson, aged 19, with a knife and left his body in the trunk of a car in Spokane, Washington state. The information is from the Last Second portal.

The father was arrested last Friday (29), according to The Spokesman-Review, almost a year after discovering that his underage daughter was sold to a sex trafficking gang for 1,000 dollars (equivalent to about of BRL 5,600).

Eisenman managed to rescue his daughter safely, but a month later, in November 2020, he took revenge on his son-in-law, according to the British newspaper Metro UK. The man kidnapped and tied up the young man in order to force him into the trunk of a car.

US police reported that the man hit the boy in the head with a cinder block and then stabbed him to death. Then he drove to a quiet place in North Spokane County and left the vehicle with the body inside.

The corpse was found when local residents noticed a strong and uncomfortable smell coming from the car and called the police.