Father kills son-in-law after finding out the boy sold his daughter to sex trafficking | World

reproduction Father takes revenge on his daughter’s boyfriend after discovering that the boy sold the girl to sex trafficking

A father killed his daughter’s boyfriend after discovering that the boy had sold the girl to a sex trafficking gang. The son-in-law was found stabbed to death in the trunk of an abandoned car in Washington, USA.

John Eisenman, 60, was charged with first-degree murder after the body of 19-year-old Aaron Sorenson was found. You were arrested last Friday (29), according to The Spokesman-Review.

In October 2020, Eisenman discovered that his underage daughter had been sold to a Seattle sex trafficking gang for $1,000.

According to the British newspaper Metro UK, the father managed to rescue his daughter safely, but a month later, he took revenge on Sorenson. Eisenman kidnapped and tied him up in order to force the young man into the trunk of a green 1991 Honda Accord model car.

The police reported that you assaulted the young man by hitting him on the head with a cinder block and then stabbing him several times, causing his death. Then the father drove the car to a quiet place in North Spokane County and abandoned the car with the body still inside.

Aaron Sorenson’s corpse was found when residents of Spokane noticed a foul odor coming from the Honda Accord and called the police.