Feirão Limpa Nome, by Serasa, renegotiates debts with up to 99% discount; SP has 15 million defaulters | São Paulo

The 15 million defaulters in the state of São Paulo can take advantage of Serasa’s Feirão Limpa Nome, which began this Thursday (4), to renegotiate debts and leave the debtor list.
More than a hundred companies are participating in the action, and discounts are up to 99% on fines and interest.
Nathalia Dirani, manager of Serasa, says that, from the moment the person pays the first installment, “the person has a clean name, he is no longer in default”.
The campaign, says Dirani, has “several installment conditions, with conditions that reach up to 72 times the debt installment, but it depends on the type of debt, the company to which the person has debt, the time, the amount. Each agreement is unique and that is why it is important to consult the agreement that is available to you on the platform”.
Money, real, economy, minimum wage, payment, GDP, reais, aid, bills, debts, bills, indebtedness — Photo: Natalia Filippin/G1
The consultation is completely free and can be done from the CPF. The campaign runs until December 5th in several channels: by phone, by WhatsApp, by the website, by the app or at the Post Office.
- Over-indebtedness Law: know what changes in the consumer’s life
- Number of defaulters in SP is equivalent to almost 32% of the entire population of the state
How to do the negotiation?
Agreements are closed in less than 3 minutes and consultations can be made free of charge on the following channels:
- Website: serasalimpanome.com.br
- Serasa App on Google Play and Apple Store
- WhatsApp: 11 99575-2096
- Toll free: 0800 591 1222
- Post Offices. Check opening hours and addresses on the website www.correios.com.br.
Trading is done through the Serasa Limpa Nome platform, following the step-by-step instructions below:
- Access the website www.serasa.com.br/limpa-nome-online or download the application on your cell phone, enter your CPF and fill in the registration form. It is also possible to settle financial debts through WhatsApp, at (11) 98870-7025.
- Upon entering the platform, all of the consumer’s financial information will already appear on the screen, including any debts they have. If you want to know the conditions offered for payment, just click on one of them and the options to renegotiate each debt will be presented.
- After choosing one of the value options, just choose whether it will be in cash or in installments and the best expiration date.
- The platform generates one or more slips, depending on the payment method chosen, with the correct expiration date. The ticket can be paid online, at bank agencies and lottery outlets.