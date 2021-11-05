Feirão Limpa Nome, by Serasa, renegotiates debts with up to 99% discount; SP has 15 million defaulters | São Paulo

The 15 million defaulters in the state of São Paulo can take advantage of Serasa’s Feirão Limpa Nome, which began this Thursday (4), to renegotiate debts and leave the debtor list.

More than a hundred companies are participating in the action, and discounts are up to 99% on fines and interest.

Nathalia Dirani, manager of Serasa, says that, from the moment the person pays the first installment, “the person has a clean name, he is no longer in default”.

The campaign, says Dirani, has “several installment conditions, with conditions that reach up to 72 times the debt installment, but it depends on the type of debt, the company to which the person has debt, the time, the amount. Each agreement is unique and that is why it is important to consult the agreement that is available to you on the platform”.

The consultation is completely free and can be done from the CPF. The campaign runs until December 5th in several channels: by phone, by WhatsApp, by the website, by the app or at the Post Office.

How to do the negotiation?

Agreements are closed in less than 3 minutes and consultations can be made free of charge on the following channels:

Website: serasalimpanome.com.br

Serasa App on Google Play and Apple Store

WhatsApp: 11 99575-2096

Toll free: 0800 591 1222

Post Offices. Check opening hours and addresses on the website www.correios.com.br.

Trading is done through the Serasa Limpa Nome platform, following the step-by-step instructions below: