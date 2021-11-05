Feirão will give discounts of up to 99% on debt and aid of R$50





Photo: Marcello Casal Jr / Agência Brasil



With more than 1.2 million defaulters in Espírito Santo, it will be possible to negotiate debts without leaving home until December 5th. The discounts will be up to 99% and there is still a chance of receiving a “debt aid”, in the amount of R$50.

The Feirão Limpa Nome, by Serasa, has the participation of more than 100 companies from various sectors, such as banks and stores. The event will allow you to negotiate credit card debts, stores, water, electricity and telephone bills, among others, in just a few minutes.

In addition to the possibility of renegotiating debts with up to 99% discount and interest-free installment options, the unprecedented debt aid will be deposited in Serasa’s digital wallet for anyone who negotiates and pays in cash agreements starting at R$200, whether in one or several debts added together and negotiated through the application.

According to Serasa, in last year’s edition, around 6 million deals were made. For this year, the expectation is that even more Brazilians will benefit from the action.

Among the trading channels, debtors will have an application, website, WhatsApp or telephone number available.

It is also possible to negotiate at one of the more than 7,000 Post Office agencies. In this case, it is necessary to bring a document with a photo.

Serasa’s executive manager, Matheus Moura, emphasized that the time is ideal to renegotiate debts, as it happens at a time when economic activity is starting again and there is hope for many Brazilians.

“In addition to the various benefits of the fair, the debt aid is an important ally for the current moment, as it is a financial incentive for the consumer to settle another agreement or even other types of bills, such as water, electricity, telephone, among others by Serasa’s digital wallet. It’s a chance to start over”, he stressed.

At Feirão Limpa Nome, it will be possible to negotiate overdue debts or overdue accounts (not negative). For this, the debt must be from one of the partner companies. According to Serasa, around 63% of Brazilians’ debts are available for negotiation at the event.

Dream of having a clean name again





Photo: Leone Iglesias/AT



More than three years ago, a 40-year-old construction material assistant had his name turned down, unable to pay a debt with a finance company. At the time, in addition to purchases made by him, part of the debt had been made by a relative, who asked for help in buying furniture.

“I believed he was paying. Then I found out that I had stopped paying and I couldn’t afford it either. The last time I looked, the debt was R$2,000.”

The construction material assistant stated that he would like to renegotiate to have the name cleared. “By the end of the year, I wanted to buy a TV. If I can’t negotiate, I can only buy with someone else’s help.”

Banks also carry out virtual joint effort, until the 30th

In addition to the Feirão Limpa Nome da Serasa, those who have overdue debt with financial institutions will also be able to try to renegotiate the debt until November 30th, in a virtual joint effort.

The National Task Force for Debt Negotiation and Financial Guidance, promoted by the Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban) in partnership with the Central Bank, Senate and National Consumer Secretary (Senacon), will allow the debtor to have the opportunity to know and settle their debts overdue.

To seek information, debtors can access the page www.mutirao.febraban.org.br. There, the consumer will be directed to follow the paths of services.

“Through the campaign’s website, it is possible to do everything from tracking debts across the national financial system, calculating how much of the personal budget can be allocated to the monthly payment in a negotiation, to the final submission of proposals in accordance with the creditor institutions in the consumer.gov.br platform”, explains the president of Febraban, Isaac Sidney.

More than 100 participating companies



Clean Fair Name

– Serasa started yesterday and runs until December 5th the Feirão Limpa Nome, which counts on the participation of more than 100 companies.

– In addition to the possibility of debt renegotiation with up to 99% discount and interest-free installment options, defaulters may be entitled to “debt aid”, which will pay R$50 in Serasa’s digital wallet.

– Debts can be negotiated quickly (within 3 minutes), digitally and without having to leave home. Debt can come out of your CPF within five business days after payment.

The number

– 1,264,858 defaulters have the Holy Spirit

Some partner companies

– Banco do Brasil, Itaú, Santander, Tim, Claro, Oi, Riachuelo, Bradesco, Vivo, Casas Bahia, Ponto, Renner, Pernambucanas, Carrefour, Porto Seguro, Sky, Banco BMG, Crefisa, Itaúcard, Hipercard, Havan, Natura and others.

Trading channels



– Serasa App: available on Google Play and App Store.

– Website: www.feiraolimpanome.com.br

– WhatsApp: (11) 99575-2096

– Telephone: 0800 591 1222

– Post Offices: it is necessary to bring a document with a photo.

debt aid

– It will be intended for those who negotiate and pay at least R$ 200 in debt, which may be in more than one agreement.

– Agreements must be negotiated in cash through the Serasa application and paid by maturity. Value will be limited to R$50, credited to the consumer’s Serasa Digital Wallet. It can be used to pay day-to-day bills, mobile top up or even other arrangements.

– The aid will be paid to those who negotiate until the 15th of November.

Debts negotiated

– Those made available by partner companies. You can trade overdue debts or overdue (non-negative) accounts.

Source: Serasa.