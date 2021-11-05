Fernanda Montenegro is elected to seat 17 at the Brazilian Academy of Letters | Rio de Janeiro

The actress Fernanda Montenegro, 92 years old, was elected this Thursday afternoon (4) to chair number 17 at the Brazilian Academy of Letters (ABL). She received 32 votes of academics — 2 votes were blank.

Fernanda was not present in person, since, as a rule of the ABL, candidates cannot participate in the session, which began at 4 pm.

“It’s something like that, it’s a journey into the imagination, a journey into the sublime. My art is not immortal. The actor’s art is while he is there alive, present in flesh and blood. But, in a poetic way, let’s say that it’s immortal. I’m very amazed that an academy whose principle is to be immortal, to welcome an actress who only exists when she’s on the scene carnifying the character,” said the actress in an interview with Malu Gaspar, from Jornal O Globo.

The actress also highlighted the low participation of women in the academy.

“Hasn’t had any women [na academia]. That [mulheres ocupando cadeiras na ABL] will not stop. There will come a time when there may be more women than men. Certainly, the arrival of women will have strength and will be accepted. It is from the present time, from the justice surrounding human existence”.

Fernanda also criticized the current government.

“This current government is a noose, a vomit, a stab in the belly. But it will end. One hour will end. The great sadness is that he entered by vote. (…) People voted for Bolsonaro. And why did they vote? Perhaps because previous governments only fulfilled half of what they promised. Perhaps it caused a disappointment.”

She is expected to take up the post in March 2022, when the agency returns from the year-end recess.

To be nominated for the seat of immortal, Fernanda needed to get 17 votes — that is, half the votes.