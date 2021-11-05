Fernanda Montenegro is elected to the Brazilian Academy of Letters – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Instagram/Reproduction



Twenty-two years after being nominated for the Oscar for best actress, Fernanda Montenegro, 92, was elected this Thursday afternoon, 4, a member of the Brazilian Academy of Letters (ABL). She will be the seventh occupant of chair 17, vacant since the death of writer and diplomat Affonso Arinos de Mello Franco, on March 15, 2020. Fernanda was the only candidate for this position. Even so, in theory, it would be possible that she would not be elected, because the candidate needs to have more than half of the votes – when that doesn’t happen, a new election is scheduled. Fernanda got 32 votes, and there were two blank votes.

Founded in 1897, the ABL has 40 seats, but four were vacant – so 36 academics could vote. The election took place in a secret session, held at the headquarters of the ABL, in the center of Rio de Janeiro, in a hybrid way: some academics attended and others participated virtually. The date of the session in which Fernanda will take office has not yet been defined.

Chair 17 has as patron the journalist Hipólito da Costa (1774-1823), and its first occupant was the critic and professor Silvio Romero (1851-1914). He was succeeded by the critic and professor Osório Duque-Estrada (1870-1927), author of the lyrics of the National Anthem. The third occupant of chair 17 was the medical examiner, professor and essayist Edgar Roquette-Pinto (1884-1954). This was followed by professor and literary critic Álvaro Lins (1912-1970), professor, diplomat and philologist Antonio Houaiss (1915-1999) and Affonso Arinos de Mello Franco (1930-2020).

This month, three more elections should take place in the ABL, always on Thursdays. On the 11th the new occupant of chair 20 will be chosen, on the 18th the occupant of chair 12 and on the 24th the occupant of chair 39. Among the competitors for chair 20 are the singer and composer Gilberto Gil and the poet Salgado Maranhão.

To join the ABL it is not necessary to have a successful literary career. The statute requires that, in order to become an “immortal”, as the members of the Academy are known, people “have, in any of the genres of literature, published works of recognized merit or, outside these genres, books of literary value”.

Fernanda Montenegro’s Career

Fernanda Montenegro is the artistic name of Arlette Pinheiro Monteiro Torres, who was born in Rio de Janeiro on October 16, 1929. At the age of 15, she began working as an announcer and radio actress at the Ministry of Education and Health radio, currently MEC radio, where she remained for ten years. It was during this period that he adopted the pseudonym Fernanda Montenegro.

The radio station was located next to the National Law Faculty (now the Law Faculty of the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro), where there was an amateur theater group. He joined the gang and started acting on stage. She began her professional career as an actress in 1950, in the play Alegre Canção nas Montanhas, in which she starred with Fernando Torres, whom she would marry in April 1953.

In 1951, she was the first actress hired by the recently created TV Tupi, where she worked until 1953. In 1954, she moved to TV Record, where she was the protagonist of A Muralha, the network’s first soap opera. In the 1960s, Fernanda worked at TV Rio, Record, Globo (created in 1965) and Excelsior. In 1970 he left Excelsior and spent the decade dedicating himself almost exclusively to theatre. She debuted in soap operas on Globo in 1981, playing Silvia Toledo Fernandes in the soap opera Baila Comigo.

Later, he acted in Brilhante (also in 1981), Guerra dos Sexos (1983), Cambalacho (1986) and others, as well as miniseries such as Riacho Doce (1990).

Fernanda’s peak in cinema was in 1998, with Central do Brasil, in which she played Dora and was nominated for an Oscar for best actress. She became the first Latin American and the only Brazilian nominated for an Oscar for best actress, in addition to being the only person nominated for this award for her performance in Portuguese. The Oscar winner on that occasion was Gwyneth Paltrow, for her performance in Shakespare In Love.

In September 2019, Fernanda released her autobiography, Prologue, act, epilogue, by Companhia das Letras, in partnership with Marta Góes.

The actress has two children from her marriage to Fernando Torres (1927-2008): 58-year-old filmmaker Cláudio Torres and 56-year-old actress Fernanda Torres.