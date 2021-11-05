Fernanda Montenegro is elected to the Brazilian Academy of Letters

Single candidate for Chair 17 of the Brazilian Academy of Letters (ABL), Fernanda Montenegro was elected this Thursday (4) the newest immortal entity. The 92-year-old actress will occupy the vacant post since March of last year, with the death of diplomat and politician Affonso Arinos de Mello Franco. The lack of competitors for the position is pointed out by the medium as a deference to the great lady of Brazilian cinema and dramaturgy.

The session took place behind closed doors, in a meeting with the presence of academics. The actress received 32 votes. There were also two blank votes.

“Fernanda Montenegro is one of the great icons of Brazilian culture. Engaged intellectual and sensitive reader of reality. His presence enriches the Academy’s deep ties to the performing arts. With it, so many luminous characters enter, which marked generations, past, present and future”, declared the president of ABL, Marco Lucchesi.

The chair that will be occupied by Fernanda Montenegro has as patron the journalist Hipólito da Costa and has also belonged to the philologist and dictionary writer Antônio Houaiss.

Fernanda Montenegro is still the only Brazilian nominated for the Oscar for best actress, with her performance in “Central do Brasil” (1998), by Walter Salles, when she played the protagonist Dora. The subject came up recently, after Gleen Close made indignant statements about the fact that the Brazilian did not get the statuette in the 1999 edition. At the time, the award went to Gwyneth Paltrow, for her performance in “Shakespeare Apaixonado”.

Revered as a great lady of Brazilian drama, the actress has starred in more than 70 plays, at least 30 soap operas and collects national and international awards. The work of relevance with which he entered the ABL’s election was his biography “Prologue, act and epilogue”, released in 2019 by Companhia das Letras.

The election for seat 17 is the first of four scheduled for November. The academy remains with four of its 40 seats vacant. Next Thursday (11), the replacement for seat 11 will be chosen, which will be played by the singer Gilberto Gil and the poet Salgado Maranhão. There will still be disputes on the 18th and 25th.

Although it is an entity dedicated to literature, ABL has sought to open up more to popular culture, which has allowed it to incorporate exponents of other arts. An example of this was the election of filmmaker Cacá Diegues in 2019. Gilberto Gil’s candidacy goes in the same direction.