Fernando Diniz could lose one of his main athletes to Internacional; player would go for free

The situation of Vasco da Gama remains very delicate and now only an outstanding performance can take the cross-maltino back to Serie A of the Brazilian Championship. In this final straight of series B, coach Fernando Diniz’s team is in the eighth position of the competition, being seven points behind Goiás, the last team in the G-4.

The defeat against CSA last Friday (29/10) was a real shower of cold water for the Vasco fans, who saw a team without any creativity on the field, largely due to the absence of attacking midfielder Nenê, who served suspension automatic due to the third yellow card.

The duel against Guarani, this Thursday (11/04), is seen as essential for Vasco to continue with chances to move up in the division, and for that, coach Fernando Diniz will have Nenê at his disposal again. The player is until now, the main player of Vasco in this series B.

Athlete in the crosshairs of the International

In parallel with the situation of the team in the championship, Vasco’s board rushes to close its planning for the next season. The fact that many players are at the end of their contract plays against the club, and some of them are already being probed by other teams.

One of them is defensive midfielder Andrey, who did not want to renew his link before gaining access to Serie A and is now being probed by Internacional. The 23-year-old athlete can already sign a pre-contract with any other club, in which case Vasco would not have any financial reimbursement, since Andrey’s contract ends in December.