Fiat Argo and Jeep Renegade lead, Crete rises; see the top 20 sellers

October was another month of twists in the ranking of the best selling cars in Brazil. With the chip crisis still affecting the market, brands began to prioritize higher volume models, or even those that are having a good year. And this is the case, for example, of the Fiat Argo, which surprised during the month.

Launched in mid-2017, the Italian brand’s compact hatch never fought closely with the pair Chevrolet Onix and Hyundai HB20. However, with the scarcity of semiconductors, the Onix, leader since 2015, left the dispute in 2021. Already the HB20, has been delivering an irregular performance, with ups and downs. Thus, the Argo is on its way to being the best-selling car in Brazil this year. Last month, for example, the hatch sold more than the Strada pickup, which is the sales leader in the overall ranking.

Now, talking about the SUVs, which are very promising to represent half of the year’s sales, the Jeep Renegade confirmed in October its supremacy in the segment. In this sense, the SUV was the second most successful model, only behind the Argo and ahead of the Strada and co.

Tiago Queiroz/Estadão

Top 20 best sellers

In addition to the considerable drop in the HB20, which September for October it dropped 5 positions, the slow growth of the VW Goal. The hatch, which had not been having significant sales, recently reappeared in the ranking and has now reached the 10th position.

However, despite the changes, the Stellantis Group continues to race with the models of Fiat and Jeep, which has been competing with each other for the past few months. already the Hyundai Crete, is increasing its position. Check out the Top 20:

1st) Fiat Argo: 8,381

2) Jeep Renegade: 6,723

3) Fiat Strada: 6,130

4) Jeep Compass: 6,097

5th) Volkswagen T-Cross: 6,008

6) Hyundai HB20: 5,844

7th) Hyundai Crete: 5,492

8th) Fiat Toro: 5,187

9th) Chevrolet Onix: 5,157

10) Volkswagen Goal: 5,039

11th) Chevrolet Onix Plus: 4,494

12th) Chevrolet Tracker: 4,151

13th) Toyota Hilux: 3,814

14th) Chevrolet S10: 3,775

15th) Volkswagen Nivus: 3,485

16º) Honda HR-V: 3,381

17th) Toyota Corolla: 3,014

18th) Toyota Corolla Cross: 2,999

19th) Volkswagen Voyage: 2,968

20º) Fiat Mobi: 2,945

Vagner Aquino/Jornal do Carro

Volkswagen regains leadership in brands

In the ranking of brands, the Fiat, which occupied first place a few months ago, lost space to the Volkswagen. In other words, the German automaker was in first place by hand. According to the fenabrave, the brand sold 23 thousand units in the month. A very distant number when compared to the 16 thousand sold by Fiat.

already the GM, which is recovering from the crisis, remains in third position. But with the Jeep on your glue. Thus, the North American brand rose from 6th to 4th position. Check the ranking:

1st) Volkswagen: 23,485 (19.68%)

2) Fiat: 15,807 (13.25%)

3) GM: 15,291 (12.82%)

4) Jeep: 13,232 (11.09%)

5th) Hyundai: 13,195 (11.06%)

6th) Toyota: 8,865 (7.43%)

7th) Honda: 6,588 (5.52%)

8th) Renault: 6,051 (5.07%)

9th) Caoa Chery: 4,526 (3.79%)

10th) Nissan: 3,491 (2.93%)