Find out if José Pedro dies or goes to prison· TV News

José Pedro (Caio Blat) will not get rid of paying for his crimes at the end of Empire. The executive will try to commit suicide after killing his own father, José Alfredo (Alexandre Nero), but will be stopped by Cristina (Leandra Leal). The former street vendor will hold him so that his brother goes to jail in the nine o’clock soap opera.

The outcome of the ambitious will be displayed this Friday (5). After being unmasked as Fabrício Melgaço, the bad character will kidnap Cristina (Leandra Leal) and will set up an ambush to corner the “man in black”. In the confusion, Silviano (Othon Bastos) and Maurílio (Carmo Dalla Vecchi) will end up dead.

Finally, José Pedro will manage to kill the Commander with a shot in the back. He will also try to end his own life. At this point, the villain’s half-sister will throw herself at him and take the weapon out of his hands.

“You killed our father, no. No! You’re not going to die. You’re going to live with this guilt, you shit. You killed our father! Look at me, you’re going to live with this guilt the rest of your days, you shit.” the woman will scream.

José Pedro will receive equal punishment

cruel end

Years will pass, and the audience will discover the villain’s fate. While the Medeiros family will celebrate another anniversary of the Império jewelry store, José Pedro will appear behind bars.

Written by Aguinaldo Silva, Império (2014) won a “special edition” to fill the hole left after the end of Amor de Mãe on Globo’s prime time. The unprecedented Um Lugar ao Sol, the next telenovela in the 9 pm range, was postponed to premiere in the second half of this year. The plot will go live next Monday (8).

In addition to the spoilers, the TV news It publishes daily the summary of the nine soap operas that the network repeats due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Império and other soap operas.