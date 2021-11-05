Find out the truth behind the resignation of Ana Paula Renault from SBT | Gabriel Perline

Reproduction/Instagram Ana Paula Renault on the sofa at Gofocalizador; ex-BBB terminated contract with SBT

A huge exaggeration. This is how the gossip surrounding the dismissal of Ana Paula Renault has been evaluated by SBT employees who had direct contact with the former member of Fofocalizador. She had already informed the head that she would not renew the contract, which was about to expire, but would wait for the end of the agreement to leave the station for good.

Ana expressed her desire to quit a few weeks ago, and everything was headed for that. Sources in the column reported that the station’s management was already aware of its decision, but chose not to make a fuss.

Another untruth is about the alleged fight with Flor Fernandez, which never occurred. The two are personal, intimate friends, talk to each other every day and have never had any disagreements, whether on camera or backstage. There is information that the two cried together when they learned of the lies they told about them.

The mood at SBT, actually, is one of sadness. The column spoke with people who work behind the scenes of the program and all were categorical in stating that Ana Paula has always been respectful and playful with everyone, and the makeup artists simply love her.

On the afternoon of Friday (5), the SBT issued a statement stating that Ana Paula Renault has never been unwell with any person within SBT, but confirmed the termination of the contract, made by mutual agreement. Read the note in full:

“The Assessoria de Comunicação informs that Ana Paula Renault, in common agreement with SBT, has decided not to renew her contract. The journalist says goodbye to the station after a year and a half of a joint trajectory, marked by a highly respected and successful partner between the parts.

The SBT further clarifies that the information published by some sites is not valid, that Ana Paula would have caused a series of confusions behind the scenes at the station. The channel reiterates that the presenter’s relationship with the commercial department, with the makeup and costume teams, and with her stage colleagues, has always been excellent. A multi-talented professional, Ana Paula Renault decided to move on to other professional paths as of this date, but leaves the doors open to return to the channel in the future.

The board, members of the Fofocalizador program and all SBT colleagues thank Ana Paula Renault for her contribution and dedication throughout her time at the station and wish her every success and luck in her new projects.”

