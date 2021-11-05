Find out which companies won the 5G regional lots | Technology

The bands in this segment were allocated to Algar Telecom, Brisanet, Cloud2U, Consortium 5G Sul, Sercomtel, Flylink and Neko.

Claro and Vivo also acquired the rights to make this type of localized coverage.

Regional lots allow winning companies offer fifth generation internet service in specific regions of the country, that is, these companies will not have a national presence.

In the auction, lots were offered in four frequency bands: 700 MHz (megahertz); 2.3 GHz (gigahertz); 3.5 GHz; and 26 GHz.

Claro, Vivo and TIM round off the 3.5 GHz band, considered the main one in the auction, for national coverage. Winity II Telecom Ltda, linked to the Pátria Fund, was the winner of the 700 MHz batch, also authorized to offer the service throughout the country.

Get to know the companies that got the regional 5G batches:

It is a fixed and mobile telephony and broadband internet operator, operating in 16 states. Currently, Algar also works with voice and data solutions, cloud computing, network and security management, IT and videoconferencing.

With 5G, the company will operate in some locations in Minas Gerais, Mato Grosso do Sul, Goiás and São Paulo.

In the 3.5 GHz band, the company bought a lot to operate in MG, MS, GO and SP, for R$ 2.35 million. In addition, it also purchased a 2.3 GHz segment for GO, MT and SP, for R$57 million.

It is an internet provider via fiber optics, pay TV, music streaming, fixed and mobile telephony. The company serves more than 200 municipalities in the Northeast.

Brisanet will operate in the regions Northeast and Midwest, with exceptions. The two lots were in the 3.5 GHz band and were sold, respectively, for R$ 1.250 billion and R$ 105 million.

It operates in the area of ​​electronics, optics and telecommunications, providing products for internet reception, TV reception and network infrastructure

Cloud2u will act in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Espírito Santo and Minas Gerais, with exceptions, after paying R$ 405.1 million per lot for the 3.5 GHz band.

5G Sul Consortium (Copel Telecom and Unifique)

Copel Telecom is a fiber optic broadband operator operating in Paraná. Unifique, on the other hand, operates in the telecommunications market with Internet services, pay TV, landline telephony, mobile telephony and data center.

The consortium won a lot for R$ 73.6 million in the 3.5 GHz band and will act in the South region.

It is a fiber optic internet provider. It operates in Uberlândia and region (MG).

It will operate the 5G in the Triângulo Mineiro and locations in MS, GO and SP. The company won a lot for R$ 900,000 in the 26 GHz band.

Neko Communications Services (Surf Telecom)

Mobile virtual network operator that combines telecommunications products with financial services.

It purchased a lot in the 26 GHz band for R$ 8,492,917.16 to offer service in the state of São Paulo.

It is a fixed and mobile telephony, data communication and broadband internet operator operating in Londrina (PR)

Sercomtel acquired the batch in the 3.5 GHz band for R$ 82 million and will operate in the region North and in the state of SP, with exceptions.