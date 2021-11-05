Fireball turned miles of the world’s driest desert into glass

The Atacama Desert in Chile has been used to simulate and study life in environments outside of planet Earth, such as on Mars. Now, a recent study has revealed that researchers believe the desert was the site of an ancient comet explosion, intense enough to create giant slabs of silicate glass.

The research was published Tuesday (2) in the magazine “Geology”.

About 12,000 years ago, intense heat turned the Atacama’s sandy soil into vast swaths of glass that stretch for 75 kilometers. Until now, scientists weren’t sure what caused this dramatic shift.

The Atacama Desert is the driest desert region on Earth, with very low humidity or precipitation. The fragmented glass of the desert contains tiny mineral particles that are often found in meteorites that land on Earth.

The minerals in the glass combined with particles collected by NASA’s Stardust mission, which took them from a comet known as Wild 2. The researchers are confident that the Chilean desert minerals are what’s left after a comet similar to Wild 2 exploded. over the sand and melted it.

“This is the first time we have clear evidence of glass on Earth that was created by thermal radiation and winds from a fireball exploding just above the surface,” reported Pete Schultz, study author and professor emeritus of geological science at Brown University and research professor in Brown’s Department of Earth, Environmental and Planetary Sciences. “To have such a dramatic effect on such a large area, this was a truly massive explosion. Many of us have seen bolide (bright meteor) fireballs streaking across the sky, but they are tiny specks compared to this.”

The striking glass fields, in dark green or black, extend over an area east of the Pampa del Tamarugal plateau, located between the Andes and the South Pacific Coast Mountains. Although volcanic activity can create this type of glass , there is no evidence to prove that the Atacama glass was formed by volcanoes.

In the past, researchers have suggested that ancient fires were the cause. The area once hosted wetlands with grasses derived from rivers. If that old forest had burned in widespread forest fires, it could prove that the fire had created the glass.

However, the glass itself is more complex than that generated by common fires. Up close, it looks like the pieces of glass were twisted, bent, rolled and thrown while they were still melted. For researchers, this would only be possible with an air blast that can release winds as strong as tornadoes.

A chemical analysis of the glass revealed zircons, minerals that thermally decompose to form wand crystals. This change can only happen when the temperature peaks above 1,600 degrees Celsius, which would definitely exceed the heat generated by fires in grass.

The analysis also showed minerals such as cubanite and troilite, both found in comet Wild 2 and meteorites.

“These minerals tell us this object has all the marks of a comet,” said Scott Harris, study co-author and planetary geologist at Fernbank Science Center in Georgia, in a statement. “Having the same mineralogy that we’ve seen in the stardust samples contained in these glasses is really powerful evidence that what we’re seeing is the result of a cometary air blast.”

The researchers want to date the glass to determine its exact age as well as the comet’s potential size, but their current expectation that the impact occurred 12,000 years ago is in line with the time when large mammals disappeared from the area.

“It’s too early to say whether there was a causal connection or not, but what we can say is that this event happened at the same time that the megafauna is believed to have disappeared, which is intriguing,” Schultz pointed out. “There is also a chance that this was witnessed by the first inhabitants, who had just arrived in the region. It must have been a tremendous spectacle.”

