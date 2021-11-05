First day of the 5G auction was positive for TIM, Vivo and Claro, points out Credit; XP highlights Brisanet in regional blocks

SAO PAULO – In one of the largest national auctions, second only to the pre-salt bid, the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) managed to sell last Thursday (4) practically all the lots of frequencies offered by the 5G, technology from new generation of mobile phone networks.

On the first day of the bidding, the government collected R$7.1 billion, an average premium (additional to the minimum required in the notice) of almost 250% on the minimum bid for the tracks offered on Thursday, according to a survey by Conexis, an association that represents the largest operators in the country. Including the investments that companies will have to make, the auction has already moved R$43.7 billion.

This Friday, the 26 GHz band, aimed at large-scale data transmission with applications that include industrial automation and agribusiness, is auctioned.

The main batch of the 5G service, at 3.5 GHz, had little competition, with the three largest operators in the country each buying their frequencies in the spectrum. Telefônica Brasil (VIVT3) offered R$420 million, against a minimum price of R$321.4 million. TIM (TIMS3) and Claro offered R$351 million and R$338 million, in that order.

The investment obligations in this lot are close to R$30 billion and include expenses with cleaning the spectrum currently used by low-income consumers of satellite TV services.

The fourth national block on the 3.5 GHz frequency was left with no bids, as 12 other smaller companies enrolled in the auction did not submit bids and the three largest operators were prevented from competing in it, as they had already won before. With this, block B4 was divided into smaller parts, with the three operators – Telefônica Brasil, Claro and TIM – obtaining additional spectrum to complement the 5G offer, for the minimum price defined in the notice, of R$ 80.3 million each. The fourth sub-block ran out of offers.

Credit Suisse highlighted seeing the auction results as positive for Vivo, Claro and TIM, for three main reasons: (1) there was no interest from newcomers for the fourth 3.5 GHz block, eliminating the risk of entry of a new one player with national 5G coverage; (2) the three managed to acquire 100 MHz in the 3.5 GHz frequency, which is seen as the ideal band for high-quality 5G services; (3) they were able to take some 2.3 GHz blocks to increase their 4G capacity at low cost.

On this last point, the dispute for regional frequencies in the 2.3 GHz band and aimed at more densely populated areas was more intense. The band will be divided up with the provision of 4G services initially and is required to cover 95% of the urban area of ​​municipalities that currently do not have a 4G network.

Claro won five of the eight lots in dispute — E1, E3, E5, E6 and E8 — with a disbursement of R$ 1.2 billion. Brisanet (BRIT3) won the E4 block with a minimum bid of R$ 111.8 million and Telefônica took the E7 lot, with a bid of R$ 176.4 million, a premium of around 124%.

In block F, also with regional frequencies in the 2.3 GHz band, the dispute was intense, but most of the offers were concentrated between Telefônica Brasil and TIM.

Telefônica won lots F1, F3 and F5, with grants totaling R$290 million, and TIM got lots F6 and F7, totaling grants of R$544.5 million. Algar Telecom won the F8 with a bid of R$57 million after 10 phases of offers against TIM. Lot F4 was left with no interest. The notice determines that all capitals in the country must have 5G services operating from July 2022 and Anatel has stated that the auction should move investments in the next 20 years in the sector of around R$ 170 billion.

Credit Suisse points out that, while offering a significant premium over floor prices, the premiums will be fully paid through coverage obligations through 2029 and likely offset by a reduction in other capex such as 4G.

“The expected effective cash impact is fully in line with our estimates: R$2.7 billion for Vivo, R$2.6 billion for TIM and R$2.6 billion for Claro”, point out the bank’s analysts Swiss. Added to the probable obligations added to the auction this Friday, the impact of the total effective cash should be around R$ 3.2 billion for each of the three players, he points out.

Minor players in contention

The bank also highlights that, as expected, other players besides the three big telephonies participated (and won blocks) in the auction. So far, there have been a total of nine winning bidders.

Credit highlights three of them: the first is Winity, from Pátria, which won the national 700 MHz block, which should serve cities across the country with 4G technology. Analysts estimate that the group is more likely to bundle spectrum capacity with its existing tower and fiber assets, rather than a mobile operator focused on end-users.

Brisanet (BRIT3) won two 3.5 GHz regional blocks (Midwest and Northeast) and one regional 2.3 GHz (Northeast). The Northeast region is where the company concentrates most of its fiber optic operations for the home (FFTH).

The three blocks purchased by Brisanet were as follows: 80 MHz – 3.5GHz – Northeast – R$ 1,250 million (premium of 13.742% in relation to the minimum value); 80MHz- 3.5GHz – Midwest – R$ 105 million (4054% premium over the minimum value); 50MHz- 2.3GHz – Northeast – R$ 111.4 million (no premium in relation to the minimum value).

“Since the 2.3 GHz and 3.5 GHz frequencies alone do not seem very suitable for launching a mobile business, Brisanet can lease 4G capacity in the 700MHz band to Winity to offer mobile services to its customers in the region ”, points out Credit.

The same is true for Algar, which purchased a 3.5 GHz regional block and a 2.3 GHz regional block. , evaluate.

For Credit, although it should be part of the strategy of these regional players to build a mobile device operation, it sees this as a major challenge in terms of scale. “Commercial capillarity and brand recognition can also be difficult tasks. Thus, we expect them to achieve greater success in wireless fixed broadband service (FWA) initiatives, not significantly affecting the mobile business of large telecoms”, he points out.

XP, in turn, highlighted in a report that Brisanet and also Unifique (FIQE3) were protagonists in the dispute for regional frequency blocks in their areas of operation and entered the area of ​​mobile telephony. Analysts reiterated purchase recommendations in Unifique, with a target price of R$13, and Brisanet, with a target price of R$17.

In the case of Brisanet, the house’s analysts point out that, despite the high premium in the company’s offer having scared some investors (the day before, the share came to fall 13% after the bid, closing at a high of 1.7%), it’s worth note that the amount to be paid as a grant will be approximately R$67 million (R$45 million in the Midwest block and R$22 million in the Northeast).

The difference will be converted into regulatory investment for infrastructure development ensuring access to the 5G network in municipalities with less than 30,000 inhabitants. These investments should take place more intensely between the years 2026 and 2029, when companies will start investing in ERBs (radio base station). Between 2023 and 2025, regulatory obligations will focus on backbone and backhaul infrastructure with great synergy with the companies’ current FTTH operations.

“The high value offered by Brisanet was surprising given that there was no competition at the auction. In our view, the company chose to bid high enough to guarantee the closing of the blocks, exchanging Capex that would be industrial for a regulatory obligation”, the analysts point out.

Another movement that caught the attention of analysts was the closing of the block in the Midwest, given that it is a new region where the company does not operate today. The initial negative reaction of the shares may be related to the greater risk of executing these investments in a new operating region. “As Brisanet is already a dominant fiber player in the Northeast, the risk of execution in its region of origin is lower”, they point out.

XP emphasizes that Brisanet has always stood out as the most active ISP and interested in 5G, noting that the company does not only want to do the last mile with FWA, in addition to fixed optical fiber, but also wants to compete with the big telcos (Vivo , TIM and Claro) in mobile telephony, in a vision that contrasts with that of Credit.

Unifique, together with Copel Telecom, through the 5G South Consortium, purchased a 3.5 GHz lot for the South region for R$ 73.6 million (premium of 1.455%). The auction, despite having been highly disputed with Mega Net, a consortium formed by hundreds of other ISPs, had a much lower premium than the blocks purchased by Brisanet, he points out.

Highlighting an overview of the auction, analysts point out that, compared to the US, Brazil is selling a much larger volume of frequencies, with significantly lower collection values.

“In context, if we were to consider only the 3.5Ghz band, the main band of 5G technology, we are selling 400MHz for R$36 billion, of which only R$1.5 billion are paid directly to the tax authorities and the other R$34, 5 billion are investment obligations assumed by companies in the next 8 years for the development of their infrastructure. In addition to the initial contribution being low, another positive point of the 5G project designed by Anatel is the permission for network sharing among participants. In our view, this format is extremely healthy for the industry, privileging investment in infrastructure development rather than a merely collection auction”, they point out.

(with Reuters and Estadão Content)

