Fitness influencer dies while falling off a cliff while trying to take selfie

A fitness influencer died after falling over 30 meters while trying to take a selfie in Belgium last Tuesday (2). Zoe Snoeks was 33 years old and could not resist her injuries.

The woman was traveling with her husband, Joeri Janssen, when she decided to take pictures in the village of Nadrin, Luxembourg province. After a selfie, she tumbled off the cliff into the River Ourthe.

Joeri said that the couple had arrived at the site last Sunday (31) and that this would be the last point of a long journey they were taking in a trailer. They would return home to Limburg, Holland, the same Tuesday Zoe died.

“Since the pandemic, it was our thing to drive around Europe in our trailer and take pictures,” he told Newsflash.

“It lasted less than five seconds”

The boy said that Zoe stood on a rock facing the River Ourthe, and asked Joeri to check on the dogs, Joy and Ivy, who were traveling with them.

The influencer usually records her travels with her husband – Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

“I turned to the dogs and asked them to wait. When I looked back, Zoe was gone. She had just disappeared. It must have happened in less than five seconds”, he recalled. “I didn’t see or hear anything. No screaming. I looked and only saw dust.”

Joeri called the emergency service, but Zoe was not immediately found. After some time of searching, his body was found in the river.

“Taking pictures was her passion. I immediately unlocked her cell phone and saw that she had taken one last photo on top of the rock, her last selfie. Zoe is looking ahead. You can see the river where his body was found”, he described.