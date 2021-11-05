Five Secret Truths 2 actors are listed for BBB 22

With the showing of the second batch of episodes from Secret Truths 2 on Globoplay, the column found that five actors in the project conceived by Walcyr Executioner are quoted for the BBB 22. Are they: Icarus Silva, Rodrigo pandolfo, Erika Januza, Bruno Montaleone and Julia Byrro.

Different from what has been aired around, the TV Globo has not signed a contract with any participant of the next BBB season, which is scheduled to premiere on January 17, 2022. The selection is still taking place at the Globo Studios in Rio de Janeiro.

cute will keep the group Popcorn composed of anonymous people who register spontaneously to participate in the attraction and the group Cabin which brings together artists who are invited directly by the program’s staff. These names will be revealed on January 11, 2022.

Ícaro Silva is listed on the BBB 22 (Disclosure/TV Globo)

BBB 22 is scheduled to debut on January 17th. The last episode of TV Globo’s confinement program will be aired on April 21, 2022. With an extra edition shown on the 23rd of the same month.