Fla sees Arrascaeta recovering and talks with Uruguayan doctors

Still far from returning to Flamengo’s team, Arrascaeta should not be part of the Uruguay team in Celeste’s next two games in the World Cup qualifiers.

Flamengo’s doctors are in contact with Uruguayan professionals and are trying to demonstrate that the midfielder does not have the minimum physical conditions to participate in the duels against Argentina (12/11) and Bolivia (16/11). The evolution of its clinical picture has been shared between the parties.

There is great fear that the thigh injury will get worse if the 14 shirt presents itself, which would practically make it impossible for him to participate in the Libertadores final. The midfielder hasn’t even started the transition on the field at the moment.

The player was injured in a game against Colombia and has been undergoing treatment since October 8th. The last time he defended Fla was on the 3rd of last month, when Rubro-negro beat Athletico by 3-0.

Flamengo is going through a troubled period on and off the field. With the title farther and farther away, the club turns its attention to the continental decision and tries to put the squad in a bullet point. In addition to the Uruguayan, Diego, Filipe Luís and Pedro are recovering. Rodrigo Caio and David Luiz, in turn, should return to the team in the next round.