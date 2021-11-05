Flamengo adopts maximum zeal in treatment and waits for Uruguay’s final list without Arrascaeta | Flamengo

Of the lesser evils. If they didn’t have Arrascaeta in decisive matches of the Copa do Brasil and Brasileirão, Flamengo is planning to have it 100% in the Libertadores final. And that means not serving the Uruguay team on the next FIFA date. The expectation is that the final list for the games with Argentina and Bolivia will come out this Friday without the midfielder’s name.

+ Flamengo receives a new load of tickets and will reopen sales for the Libertadores final

1 of 2 Arrascaeta during Flamengo training at Ninho — Photo: Marcelo Cortes/Flamengo Arrascaeta during Flamengo training at the Ninho — Photo: Marcelo Cortes/Flamengo

Arrascaeta is in the list of 32 players pre-selected by Oscar Tabarez for the matches on the 12th, against the Argentines, and 16, against the Bolivians, but the forecast is that it will not be among the 23 finals. The Uruguayan Football Association (AUF) does not confirm the date of release of the final list, but the default is that it is after the local championship round. Peñarol and Sportivo Cerrito face off on Thursday night.

Flamengo has already passed the information on to those responsible for the Uruguayan technical committee, who report that Arrascaeta has not yet recovered from the muscle injury suffered while defending the national team against Colombia, on October 7th. The midfielder hasn’t even started the transition work yet and is in the hands of the physiotherapists.

It was the second muscle injury to the thigh suffered by Arrascaeta in the period of a month, which meant that the schedule for the return was full of precautions. As the team plays next Monday, the 8th, in Montevideo, there is not enough time for the player to be fully recovered. It is up to the AUF, in turn, to take it off the list or demand the presentation to take its own exams.

Arrascaeta hasn’t defended Flamengo since 3-0 over Athletico-PR, on October 3rd, at Maracanã. Since then, there are nine absentee matches.