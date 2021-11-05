Flamengo squad: Renato has the return of David Luiz and Rodrigo Caio against Atlético-GO | Flamengo

Good news for Renato Gaúcho to mount Flamengo’s defense this Friday, against Atlético-GO, at Maracanã, in a rescheduled match of the 19th round of Brasileirão. Recovered from physical problems, David Luiz and Rodrigo Caio are at the coach’s disposal, as well as Bruno Henrique, who was out of the draw with Athletico-PR by suspension. The tendency is for the trio to be a starter.

1 of 2 David Luiz at Flamengo training — Photo: Alexandre Vidal / Flamengo David Luiz at Flamengo training — Photo: Alexandre Vidal / Flamengo

David Luiz and Rodrigo Caio have played together only twice, in the two semifinals of the Copa Libertadores da América, against Barcelona de Guayaquil. Since September 29, David has been recovering from a thigh muscle injury, while Rodrigo has been out of the last two matches due to knee pain. Both are back.

Those who follow out are the quartet Arrascaeta, Filipe Luís, Kenedy and Diego Ribas. The first three are with physical therapy in the treatment of injuries, while the last is in the transition to the physical part after a thigh problem.

In this scenario, the tendency is for Flamengo to face Atlético-GO with Diego Alves, Isla, Rodrigo Caio, David Luiz and Ramon; Willian Arão, Andreas Pereira, Everton Ribeiro and Vitinho; Bruno Henrique and Gabigol.

Flamengo is third in the Brasileirão, with 50 points in 27 matches and takes the vice-leadership in case of victory, surpassing Palmeiras, which has 52. Atlético-MG, with 29 games, is the leader with 62 points.