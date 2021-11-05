Flamengo vs Atlético-GO: know where to watch this match LIVE and ONLINE at Maracanã

This Friday (5), Flamengo faces Atlético-GO, in a late match of the 19th round of the Brazilian Championship, at 21:30 (GMT), at Maracanã

This Friday (5), the Flamengo faces Atlético-GO, in a late match of the 19th round of the Brazilian championship, at 9:30 pm (Brasilia time), at Maracanã. The duel will be broadcast exclusively by Premiere, on closed TV.

Fans in the United States can follow the match through the FANATIZER.

With the return of Rodrigo Caio and Bruno Henrique, Renato Gaúcho must assemble the team in the following way to seek victory and stay alive in the fight for the title of the Brasileirão: Diego Alves; Isla, Gustavo Henrique, Léo Pereira and Ramon; Willian Arão, Andreas Pereira and Everto Ribeiro; Vitinho, Michael and Gabigol.

To seek victory against Flamengo, the Dragon team must have the following lineup: Fernando Miguel; Dudu, Wanderson, Éder and Igor Cariús; Marlon Freitas, Baralhas, João Pedro and André Luís; Ze Roberto and Janderson.

Flamengo x Atlético-GO: how and where to watch LIVE on TV:

Location of Maracanã, in Rio de Janeiro.