Flamengo vs Atlético-GO: see where to watch, squads, embezzlement and refereeing | brazilian series a

A duel two months late, but which still has the weight of defining what Flamengo and Atlético-GO will seek in this Brasileirão. With difficult dreams, but still possible for the title and Libertadores, Cariocas and Goiás measure forces at 9:30 pm (GMT) this Friday, at Maracanã, in a game postponed from the 19th round due to the FIFA date of September.

+ Check the updated Brasileirão table!

Flamengo will finally take one of the two games they have unless the leader Atlético-MG and cannot even flirt with another result that is not the victory to continue in the fight for the third consecutive. With 50 points, Renato Gaúcho’s team is third in the table, behind Palmeiras, with 52, and Galo, with 62, both with two more games.

📺 Premiere: with Gustavo Villani, Caio Ribeiro, PVC and Sandro Meira Ricci.

In the middle of the table, Atlético-GO hopes to score points in their outings away from home, to move further away from the relegation zone and try to stay close to the eighth place, which will probably give them a place in next year’s Libertadores. After losing to Sport, Dragão visits Flamengo and next week goes to São Paulo to face Palmeiras, the other finalist in Libertadores. The 30th round match, which would be played this weekend against Juventude, in Goiânia, was postponed to November 23rd.

1 of 4 Probable lineups — Photo: Arte/ge Probable lineups — Photo: Arte/ge

Flamengo – Technician: Renato Gaucho

Flamengo has three reinforcements compared to the team that drew with Athletico-PR, last Tuesday, at Arena da Baixada. Recovered from injuries, David Luiz and Rodrigo Caio make up the defense duo after more than a month – the last exhibition took place on September 29, in the semifinal of the Libertadores -, while Bruno Henrique remakes the pair with Gabigol after completing an automatic suspension in Curitiba .

2 of 4 Probable Flamengo against Atlético-GO — Photo: Ge Flamengo likely against Atlético-GO — Photo: Ge

Probable lineup: Diego Alves, Isla, Rodrigo Caio, David Luiz and Ramon; Willian Arão, Andreas Pereira, Everton Ribeiro and Vitinho; Bruno Henrique and Gabriel.

Who is out: Arrascaeta recovers from thigh muscle injury; Filipe Luís treats calf problems; Kenedy suffered a sprained ankle; and Diego Ribas is in transition after also injuring his thigh.

Hanging: Andreas, Léo Pereira, Everton Ribeiro and Rodinei.

Atlético-GO – Coach: Eduardo Souza

The rubro-negro coach does not have Arnaldo and Ronald and, therefore, calls Dudu and João Paulo in the starting lineup. Another possible change, which also changes the tactical scheme, is the return of Willian Maranhão, who was suspended, in place of striker Zé Roberto. If Zé Roberto is retained, Gabriel Baralhas is the one who leaves for Willian Maranhão’s return.

3 out of 4 Probable Atlético-GO to face Flamengo — Photo: ge Probable Atlético-GO to face Flamengo — Photo: ge

Probable lineup: Fernando Miguel; Dudu, Wanderson, Éder and Igor Cariús; Marlon Freitas, Willan Maranhão, Gabriel Baralhas (Zé Roberto) and João Paulo; André Luís and Janderson.

Who is out: Arnaldo and Ronald are suspended for the third yellow card

Hanging: Fernando Miguel, Éder, Wanderson, João Paulo, Gabriel Baralhas, Janderson, Zé Roberto and André Luís.

4 of 4 Arbitration Presentation — Photo: Infographics Arbitration presentation — Photo: Infographics