Flamengo x Atlético-GO: probable teams, embezzlement and where to watch

Maracanã will stage the only confrontation this Friday for the Brazilian Championship. Over there, the Flamengo will receive a visit from Atlético-GO, in a duel (delayed) for the 19th round, at 21:30, with a promise of a good audience in the first meeting between the rubro-negros this season.

Last season, Atlético-GO beat Flamengo in the round (3-0) and drew (1-1) in the return. The good recent retrospect, allied to the turbulent phase of the Rio de Janeiro club, encourages Dragão, who is in the middle of the table.

Renato Gaúcho’s team – under pressure – still dreams of the title, now with the leader, Atlético-MG, ahead by 12 points (and two more games) ahead. Bruno Henrique returns from suspension and will be one of the team’s assets, which can have the return of the “ideal” defense.

DATASHEET



FLAMENGO X ATLÉTICO-GO – 19th ROUND OF BRAZILIAN

Date and time: 11/05/2021, at 9:30 pm (Brasilia time)

Stadium: Maracanã, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Referee: Rodolpho Toski Marques (Fifa/PR)

Assistants: Bruno Boschilia (Fifa/PR) and Rafael Trombeta (PR)

VAR: Rafael Traci (Fifa/SC)

Where to watch: Premiere and Real Time of THROW!

LIKELY TEAM

FLAMEGO (Technician: Renato Gaucho)

Diego Alves; Isla, Rodrigo Caio (Gustavo Henrique), David Luiz (Léo Pereira) and Ramon; Willian Arão, Andreas Pereira and Everton Ribeiro; Bruno Henrique, Michael and Gabigol.

Suspended: –

Hanging: Andreas Pereira, Léo Pereira, Rodinei and Everton Ribeiro.

Embezzlement: Arrascaeta, Pedro, Diego Ribas, Filipe Luís and Kenedy (injured)

ATHLETIC-GO (Technician: Eduardo Souza)

Fernando Miguel; Dudu, Wanderson, Éder and Igor Cariús; Marlon Freitas, Willan Maranhão, Gabriel Baralhas (Zé Roberto) and João Paulo; André Luís and Janderson.

Suspended: Ronald and Arnold.

Hanging: Fernando Miguel, André Luis, Zé Roberto, Janderson, Éder, João Paulo, Nathaniel, Wanderson and Baralhas.

