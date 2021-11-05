Flamengo x São Paulo: know where to watch LIVE and ONLINE the semifinal of the Brazilian Under-20 Championship

Flamengo vs São Paulo duel for the second game to see who will compete in the final of the Brasileirão U-20

Flamengo x São Paulo duel for the second game to see who will compete in the final of the brazilian sub-20. The match will be played in Rio de Janeiro, at 3:20 pm and will be broadcast on the SporTV channel.

Flamengo has the disadvantage on the scoreboard. Having lost the first game, the team needs to win by at least two goals to advance to the final of the competition. If they win 1 x 0, the decision of who goes to the final will be disputed on penalties.

With the victory by 1 x 0 in the first confrontation held in Cotia, Tricolor has the advantage to qualify for the final of the Brazilian U-20 Championship. The goal of the team from São Paulo was scored by Caio, still in the first half.

Flamengo x São Paulo: where to watch LIVE the semifinal of the Brasileirão under-20:

