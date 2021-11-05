Florentín says he almost left Sport during crisis and talks about how he applies lessons from Simeone to the team | sport

The red shirt with the Sport crest printed in yellow and black became coach Gustavo Florentín’s trump card. Wear it to command the team. And repeats the gesture in the first exclusive interview since taking over the Lion – in August. At 43 years old and working for the first time in Brazil, the Paraguayan reveals concerns upon arrival and says he was close to leaving the Pernambuco club.

Now, with just over two months on Ilha do Retiro, the coach is experiencing a better phase amidst the team’s reaction at the Brazilian Nationals – and celebrates carried in the arms of the fans.

Gustavo Florentin and Diego Simeone — Photo: Reproduction / Twitter

Gustavo Florentín in an exclusive interview for GE — Photo: Camila Alves

Florentín has a cautious eye under the cameras. He breathes before each answer and speaks slowly, like someone trying to be understood – since he communicates mainly in Spanish. The technician attends to everyone present. Including fans who pass by the headquarters and ask for a photo.

The scenes show the contrast in the coach’s posture. Calm behind the scenes, but effusive on the lawns.

“I’m very humble, hardworking. Studio within my profession. I’m calm now because I’m not on the lawn. But once on the field, I’m very intense.” – jokes coach Gustavo Florentín.

Gustavo Florentín, Sport coach, serves fans at the Ilha do Retiro headquarters — Photo: Camila Alves

Gustavo Florentín celebrates Sport's goal in victory over Corinthians — Photo: Marlon Costa / Pernambuco Press

Trips to Brazil and internship with Diego Simeone

The construction of this personality happened in a progressive way. As well as the walk to Ilha do Retiro. Florentín commanded teams from Paraguay, Chile and was in Bolivia before signing with Sport. In Recife, he reached the desired goal: to lead the first club as a coach in Brazil.

– It is to the credit of our work. We prepared and believed that at some point this would happen. It happened very quickly, but thanks to the preparation we were having.

Florentín came to Brazil continuously over the past four years to get to know the country’s infrastructure. Invested in training and training internships. Before that, he collected experiences with names like Diego Simeone – coach of Atlético de Madrid and with whom he sees similarities in personality.

“The experience with Simeone was really unique. Being close to training, I wanted to consume gas. Because of the dynamics, intensity, which is contagious at the group level. All this knowledge we try to apply, especially here at Sport” says Gustavo Florentín.

Florentín was signed by Sport during the night – between the 25th and 26th of August. He arrived in Recife in the same week and began the work still as an observer – following the tie with Chapecoense, sitting in the chairs on the Island. The technician, however, he didn’t like what he saw.

“We saw the lack of depth, of intensity. I confess we were worried.” says Florentín.

Gustavo Florentín, Sport coach, follows a draw with Chapecoense, at Ilha do Retiro — Photo: Marlon Costa / Pernambuco Press

With no time to waste, the Paraguayan set a goal of four weeks in which they would need to work on the intensity and volume of offensive play, to have more scoring opportunities.

– We’d have to be a little better. We were growing and I believe we achieved this intensity. Not as much as we can, but we’ve improved a lot with the players’ sacrifices.

The problem is that exactly four weeks after arriving at Sport, the coach came close to leaving the club.

At the end of September, Rubro-negro discovered an error in the registration of reinforcements for the Brazilian – which prevented the use of the last four hired by Leão. Subsequently, the football board was removed.

“It was a hard time for us. Everything surprised us. Being honest, my coaching staff wanted to analyze and return to Paraguay. But talking to my family, I asked for support and wanted to continue.” says the coach.

Florentín says that he signed with Sport to gain space in Brazilian football. He knew the capacity of the coaching staff and believed that they could come back with the team.

– We were not guilty of what the club was living. They hired us because they believed in us and we needed to contribute to it.

So, technician and commission kept the work.

Gustavo Florentín, Sport coach, in an exclusive interview with ge — Photo: Marcelo Cabral / TV Globo

That same week, striker André left Sport – following in the footsteps of attacking midfielder Thiago Neves. The team, on the other hand, amended a streak of three straight victories – over Grêmio, Juventude and Corinthians. A scenario that culminated in Florentín’s emotional moment – kneeling on the lawn of the Arena de Pernambuco.

After that, Rubro-negro went four rounds without winning and returned to conquer the three points in the last match – against Atlético-GO. But still in the fight against relegation. In 17th place and three points behind the first team outside the Z-4, the Lion fights for survival in the national elite – while the coach aims to stay at the club.

“Sport is still alive and we want to continue in the same way.” — Florentín ends.