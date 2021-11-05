Florianópolis creates a channel for residents to request corrections in the registration of vaccines that do not appear in the Connect SUS | Santa Catarina

The City Hall of Florianópolis created an internet channel so that the resident can ask for corrections in Covid-19 Vaccine Records made in the city , in case they are not appearing in the Connect SUS app . To make the request, the person must access this form .

The Connect SUS application is made available by the Ministry of Health and, through it, citizens can obtain the national certificate of vaccination Covid-19, a document that proves that the patient received doses against the disease. This certificate can be used for the county’s vaccine passport policy (see below).

Corrections can only be made on vaccines that have been applied in Florianópolis and the estimated period for completing the process is 7 days.

To apply for correction, you must have your identity card and paper proof of vaccination.

Many people from all over Brazil have had difficulties in issuing the certificate. The Municipality of Florianópolis explained that the Municipal Health Departments are responsible for registering the doses of the vaccine against covid-19 applied in the respective municipalities. In some cases, however, this registration does not happen automatically.

For this reason, the channel was opened, so that the resident can report possible errors.

The Municipal Health Department clarifies, however, that, as a municipal agency, it cannot solve problems such as changing access passwords or correcting flaws in the Connect SUS. To this end, the municipal administration advises the population to contact the support of the Ministry of Health itself. Data on doses applied in other countries and municipalities cannot be registered by the Municipality of Florianópolis either.

From November 16th, all establishments and services in the event sector, such as shows, fairs, conferences and games, that have audience over 500 people will need to require the client to have the complete vaccination schedule.

For those aged 18 or over, proof of the second dose against Covid-19 will be required. Adolescents between 12 and 17 years old will need to show that they received the first dose.

