Florianópolis registers the highest monthly inflation in the last 11 years; check out the ‘villains’

Index for the last 12 months reached 10.63%, a record in 18 years, when it reached 12.7% in October 2003

Inflation felt in the pocket of consumers in Florianópolis was registered at 1.63% in the month of October. Thus, the monthly index is considered the highest in almost 11 years.

Previously, the biggest increase was in December 2010, when it reached 1.84%, points out the ICV (Cost of Living Index) report, carried out by the Esag (Center for Administration and Socioeconomic Sciences) of Udesc (University of the Santa Catarina state).

Meanwhile, the accumulated of the last 12 months registered an increase of 10.63%, being the highest in an interval of 18 years. Before that, the biggest increase registered was in October 2003, when it reached 12.7%.

Also according to the Udesc study group, the difference for the 2003 period is that, despite the rise, inflation was falling.

Inflation villains in Florianópolis

The study by the Udesc group points out that the prices of products and services related to transport were responsible for more than half of the Cost of Living index in October.

It is worth mentioning that the transport group registered the highest percentage, with a 4% growth. The high is due to the increase in car fuels, which rose 11.5%, the study points out.

According to a survey by the ANP (National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels), the average price per liter of regular gasoline in Florianópolis is R$ 6.58. A weekly study shows that only one city in Santa Catarina sells fuel below R$6.

In addition to the high, food and beverages registered a 2% increase, being the highest of the year. Food prices accounted for almost 1/4 of the October index.

However, the increases were concentrated in meals outside the home (4.5%). Just as a snack on the street was, on average, 10.7% more expensive. Meanwhile, food purchased in supermarkets and fairs rose 0.36%.

See the food price variation:

One of the biggest highlights for the increase in tuber prices is the English potato, which became 34% more expensive. As well as tomatoes (19%).

Groups linked to housing (0.92%), health and personal care (1.27%) and personal expenses (1.38%) were also more expensive.

On the other hand, household items, clothing and education remained practically stable, but with a slight drop.

Prices for communication services were stable. Of the 297 items surveyed, 94 had an increase, 116 remained stable and 87 had a drop in price.