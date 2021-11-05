Florida to Sue US for Mandatory Corporate Vaccination – News

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced this Thursday (4) that he will file a lawsuit against a measure by the government of President Joe Biden that requires employers to vaccinate employees against the Covid-19, an order he considers “unconstitutional”.

Biden’s management warned that private companies with more than 100 employees must ensure from January 4 that their workers are vaccinated against Covid-19. DeSantis, who considers the so-called Temporary Emergency Rule “illegal” and not authorized by Congress, said he will file the lawsuit this Friday at the 11th US Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta.

The Republican, who will seek re-election in 2022, has filed a series of lawsuits and laws in complete opposition to the Biden government, mainly on managing the pandemic, but also on immigration policy.

According to the government of DeSantis, the order of Biden it will affect nearly 9,000 employers and 4.5 million employees who make up 60% of Florida’s workforce.

“The federal government cannot unilaterally impose a medical policy under the guise of workplace regulation,” the Republican said. State Attorney General Ashley Moody argued that the idea is to prevent Biden’s “excessive reach”.

Moody said the president “does not have the power to enforce health policies” through the Labor Department’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration. If they do not want to be vaccinated, workers at these large companies will be required to undergo weekly tests and also wear a mask at all times.

This is the most significant measure implemented so far by the government to combat the pandemic in the workplace, as it could affect up to 84 million workers in the private sector, according to White House estimates.

A second measure that will also go into effect on Jan. 4 is mandatory vaccination for all workers at medical facilities who participate in the public Medicare or Medicaid programs.

This order affects more than 17 million workers. About 70% of the adult population in U.S it has already received the complete vaccination cycle – this number has increased in recent months, since the government began to pressure companies to force their workers to take the vaccine.