Fluorine found in galaxy 12 billion light-years away surprises astronomers

Astronomers know that, like all elements on the periodic table, fluorine is formed by stars, but it was not known exactly how the process takes place. Now a team has “unintentionally” detected the element in a star-forming galaxy located 12 billion light-years away — and that changes what was known about the matter.

There was a suspicion that fluorine could be formed primarily from a type of star known as Wolf-Rayet. They are incredibly massive and only a few million years old because they explode in supernova very early. The processes in these stars are so extreme that they can fuse elements that other stars could not produce. Among them, fluoride.

Artistic concept of the galaxy NGP 190387 (Image: Reproduction/ESO/M. Kornmesser)

But that’s what astronomical models say, and as much as the models are based on some clues found in the universe, researchers are sometimes surprised by something unexpected. This time, the unusual thing was to find a very generous amount of fluorine in a galaxy that already existed when the universe was only 1.4 billion years old.

Although fluorine has been detected in distant quasars, this is the most distant detection ever made in a star-forming galaxy. Distance is a crucial factor, because it also indicates the age of cosmic objects — if a galaxy is 12 billion light-years away, it means that its light took 12 billion years to reach us. In other words, it was already an evolved galaxy when the universe was 10% of its current age, and it already had fluorine, which seemed to be a difficult element to “manufacture”.

With all these factors into account, the team of astronomers concluded that stars in the galaxy NGP 190387 formed the element (in the form of hydrogen fluoride) very quickly, which strengthens the model that points to Wolft-Rayets as the main fluorine manufacturers. of the universe. In the past, other scenarios have been proposed to explain the production of fluorine, such as the pulsations of stars in the giant asymtotics branch. However, the team reasons that these scenarios may fully explain the amount of fluoride detected in NGP 190387.

Artistic concept of a Wolf-Rayet star (Image: Reproduction/ESO/L. Sidewalk)

Maximilien Franco, of the University of Hertfordshire in the UK and who led the new study, joked that “the Wolf-Rayet stars, who are among the most massive we know and can explode violently when they reach the end of their lives. , help us, in a way, to maintain good oral hygiene!”.

The article describing the discovery was published in the journal Nature Astronomy.

Source: ESO