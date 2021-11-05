Football Manager 2022 – Analysis

It’s no coincidence that Football Manager has occupied, for years, the lonely throne of the best ultra-realistic football simulator on the market. The Sports Interactive franchise is a milestone in the sports genre and, as it is its hallmark, returns for another edition.

Football Manager 2022 has no intention of discovering gunpowder, because, frankly, SI has done it for years. But it adds enough variety to keep the title interesting, in a version that appeals even more to football statistics fanatics.

In a team that wins…

The 2022 edition retains the User Interface introduced in the previous one. It is a sensible choice for the producer, not least because this is one of the most appreciated interfaces by the community. Aside from a slightly altered color scheme, differences from FM 2021 won’t immediately jump out, but that doesn’t mean the game is at all stagnant.

Upon entering the field, we noticed the changes that SI spoke about regarding the Game Engine. Being a self-confessed purist of 2D Vision, I couldn’t help but appreciate the unprecedented smoothness of Football Manager 2022’s 3D simulation. 3D Vision in the franchise. It is also clearly pleasant to see the team’s technical extreme making feints to overtake the opponent.

Football Manager’s graphics were never intended to rival FIFA or PES, not least because that’s not its purpose, but the incremental improvements in this facet of the game are not unremarkable.

a numbers game

The Data Center is the great flag of FM 22. After the introduction of xG (Goals Expected) in FM 21, this addition is another turning point for statistical analysis, increasingly important in king sport. The Data Center is yet another achievement in Sports Interactive’s game design. Here, we can see varied stats about our team, and compare them with the rest of the squads in our division. Do we have a lower success rate on trips? Maybe it’s time to bet on aggressive tackles. Do we have a lower xG rate than the League average? It may be necessary to look at Creating Opportunities and the work of midfielders and extremes.

This makes Analysts’ work even more important, as they are now one of the most important members of a club’s staff.

To be continued…